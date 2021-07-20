South Africans are once again inspired by a young KwaZulu-Natal woman who recently graduated from the University of Cape Town

Simunye Ntuli has credited God after graduating with a BSc (Hons) in quantity surveying and she posted the news on LinkedIn and Instagram

The young woman's followers are delighted and have naturally joined her as she celebrates this massive achievement

Simunye Ntuli is a bubbly woman based in KwaZulu-Natal and is the latest in the academic sector to bag an honours degree in quantity surveying. Ntuli took to LinkedIn and Instagram to share the news as she celebrates her milestone.

The young lady says she has graduated from the University of Cape Town and says it was through God that she managed to fulfil her academic dreams.

Looking at the bio via the professional networking platform, Ntuli is employed by the KZN Department of Public Works.

The post reads:

“Today I am officially a BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying graduate from the University of Cape Town. Thank you Jesus. To my friends and family, ngiswele amazwi okunibonga.”

@Xolani Nhlapo said:

“Inspiring and congratulations.”

@Ayoola Joseph said:

“Congratulations on the successful completion of your study. Welcome to the world of possibilities as a Quantity Surveyor. Would like to have you as a connection here. I am a graduate of Quantity Surveying. You can do well to accept my connection request.”

@Marota Mokabane said:

“Felicitations on your attainment, so proud of you.”

@Agbezin John said:

“Congratulations Simunye Ntuli, may the milestone become the beginning of unlimited success in your career.”

@Sibusiso Xulu said:

“So ke mele uze zosibalela ama Quantities one day.”

@Craig Fortune said:

“What a proud achievement and I hope that you will strive from greatness to greatness, strength to strength and brightness to brightness in Jesus mighty name.”

@Afeez Deji said:

“Congratulations and welcome onboard....I'm sure you are aware that this QS profession has enormous areas in which you can specialize. Also, I encourage you to key into the digital transformation we are currently in.”

