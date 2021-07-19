Sarah Oladejo, a young Nigerian lady, has made herself proud as she bagged a full-ride scholarship for her master's degree in the United States

The young lady has left the shores of the country to commence her master's degree in computational biology at the University of Alabama

Oladejo, whose success story has inspired many, graduated with a first class from the Lagos State University

A young Nigerian lady identified as Sarah Oladejo has taken to social media to celebrate her win after bagging a full-ride scholarship for her master's degree in computational biology at the University of Alabama, United States.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Oladejo who graduated from the Lagos State University (LASU) with a first class said she was selected for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship.

The young lady has left the shores of the country for her master's degree in the United States. Photo credit: Sarah Oladejo/LinkedIn

In her words:

"I was selected for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship for a Masters in Canada and a Graduate Assistantship as well as a Fellowship for my Master's degree in the United States of America. Allow me to introduce to you a Graduate Scholar and Fellow at the University of Alabama, USA going for a Master's degree in Computational Biology on a full-ride scholarship."

It didn't come easy

The achievement didn't come on a platter of gold for the young lady as she had to work relentlessly to ensure she was given the scholarship.

According to her, it was a voyage filled with sleepless nights of essay reviews, coding, strategic dismantling of the internet for information, days and nights of fasting and prayers.

She said:

"My affirmations in my article on Nature Pays Diligence are gradually manifesting. It is incontrovertible that a man diligent in his work will stand before kings and not mere men because truly, Nature Pays Diligence."

Gratitude to everyone who made it happen

Oladejo expressed gratitude to Jesus who fulfilled his promise in her life. She also appreciated her parents, sisters and mentors for their contributions.

Many are impressed

Nigerians were inspired and they flooded the comment section of the post to celebrate with the young lady.

Pelumi Olugbenga said:

"Congratulations Sarah Oladejo. You all have come a long way and I’m so excited for you and your group. See you all later in the year, by God's grace."

Kehinde Adebiyi commented:

"Congratulations Sarah. You so much deserve this!"

Maureen Ononiwu wrote:

"Thank you so much. I would look for your article on 'Nature pays diligence'"

Tofopefun Olayiwola said:

"Congratulations. So happy for you. Greater things are coming, Amen."

Taiwo Adebiyi commented:

"Congratulations Sarah! So proud to be associated with you. Best wishes."

