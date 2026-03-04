A South African woman living in Dubai shared an emotional video after a missile struck a residential building right in front of where she lives

The US-Iran conflict has seen strikes hitting several areas across the UAE, with Dubai among the cities affected

South Africans in the comments were deeply concerned, with many offering prayers and others asking her to find safety

A young South African woman wearing a red dress on the left, and holding her head in distress on the right. Images: @rushna.journey

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in Dubai broke down in tears after witnessing the destruction caused by the ongoing US-Iran conflict right outside her window.

Rushna posted a video on 2 March 2026. She was visibly shaken, holding her head in her hands after admitting that she was scared. She turned the camera to show thick smoke rising from a building directly in front of her home. Her young daughter is with her, trying to understand what is happening, as Rushna struggles to hold herself together.

She explained that the building across from where she lives was struck by a missile and that it was a residential area. Dubai is not a part of the conflict, but Iran has been launching retaliatory strikes on countries with a US military presence.

What is happening in Dubai and the UAE?

According to reports on Al Jazeera, Iran has continued its counterattacks on US and Israeli targets across the Middle East for many consecutive nights. Strikes have been reported on Washington's consulate in Dubai and a port in Fujairah in the UAE. The US military has struck nearly 2,000 targets across Iran since the conflict began, and Iran has responded by targeting countries it considers to be supporting the US.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Kuwait reported the death of a child from falling shrapnel. Saudi Arabia intercepted two missiles and nine drones. Qatar confirmed that one of two Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at the Al Udeid airbase made landfall. The conflict has spread, pulling countries from all over the Gulf into the chaos.

For people like Rushna, who are simply living and working in the region, it has become terrifying.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi relates to SA woman in Dubai

South Africans shared their prayers over TikToker @rushna.journey, with many asking her to come back home, where she and her family would be safe:

@007170628022608 wrote:

"That's why I will never leave South Africa 🇿🇦❤️❤️❤️"

@mcbussel🇳🇦🇦🇪 asked:

"Rushna, which area are you in? Please pray Psalm 91; we will be okay. I know hearing everything still scares us, but God is with us ❣️❣️"

@Noluthando Mavela urged:

"Come back home for a while… Take leave from work."

@Ramon Cornelsen suggested:

"Can't you move out of the city? God keep them safe."

@Avelina reminded everyone:

"Please STOP saying 'come home.' Most flights are likely suspended. Airspace may be closed. The airport is not a safe space right now. All we can do is pray, trust and believe."

@Jackie encouraged:

"Fear not, for I am with you. You are covered, read Psalm 91."

A South African woman in Dubai. Images: @rushna.journey

Source: TikTok

More on people caught in the US-Iran conflict

Briefly News recently covered how the US told its own citizens it could not help them leave the Middle East.

recently covered how the US told its own citizens it could not help them leave the Middle East. A South African man in Qatar filmed missile interceptions happening right above him, and what he said left people speechless.

Iran launched a drone strike on the US consulate in Dubai, leaving many reeling after finding out what happened inside the building.

Source: Briefly News