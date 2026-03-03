A man was out with his presumed partner while the Soweto Derby was underway

Another icon clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs became a hot topic on social media

The live reaction of a Kaizer Chiefs fan seeing the results of the latest Soweto Derby was a hilarious sight

A TikTok video captured the moment a Kaizer Chiefs supporter was watching the Soweto Derby. The epic clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs ended with the Bucs as the victors.

A Kaizer Chiefs fan reacted to the latest Soweto Derby on his date at Spur. Image: @b.ratale

Source: TikTok

The disappointed Chiefs fan became a viral sensation after watching his team lose. Online users could not help but make jokes about the man.

A TikTok video by @b.ratale showed a man supporting Kaizer Chiefs in distress while out on a date. The man was spellbound watching soccer during a Sur outing with a woman sitting opposite him, and he looked like he was in a bad mood. The person who recorded the video poked fun at the Kaizer Chiefs fan whose day was certainly ruined because of the Soweto Derby. Watch the video below:

South African jokes about Soweto Derby

Many people thought that the video of the man upset about soccer while on a date was funny. The Soweto Derby is an iconic premiership that started in the 70s focusing on Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. The big South African soccer teams have established a tradition of two-yearly games between the rival teams. The latest Soweto Derby on 28 February 2026, and Orlando Pirates came out on top. Read people's comments below:

The Soweto Derby attracts lots of soccer fans and stirs lots of drama. Image: Pixabay / Pexels

Source: UGC

@Ongkgopotse_R could guess the man was not having a good time:

"😂😂😂😂Just imagine losing a game while chilling at Spur! The next thing you hear is that birthday song they sing for kids."

Sir Nkullies Qwabe was amused by the distraught Chiefs fans:

"Baphi owaiter bamculele happy birthday maybe uzoba right😂 (where is the waiter to sing him happy birthday, he will feel better.)"

ayandajeffery joked:

"😂Tell him sundowns is playing today, and he will be happy 😂"

SizweGinaMagadlela was amused:

"That moment, he still had a responsibility to cover the bill🤣"

TT Makua🐊 said:

"We just need to admin now that KC is no longer a football team 😂is a retail store selling merchandise 😂"

Stan🇿🇦🇵🇸🇮🇷🇷🇺 added:

"As a Khosi fan, I would like the guy to press the charges for violating and less considering personal space."

mashebelatheecomedian imagined the man was upset:

"This is a valid reason not to pay the bill ☹️"

Sizwe.sixteen joked:

"Chiefs fans never learn. Bring an extra random T-shirt!"

Asanda Mnguni could see how upset the man was:

"Yaz amantombazane awa understand ukuth ibhola li personal kanjan ukube lobhuti unibonile benizonya😵(Women do not understand how personal soccer is for men.)"

