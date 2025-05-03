A Kaizer Chiefs official, believed to be a traditional healer, was caught on camera sprinkling muthi on the pitch before the Soweto Derby, igniting widespread discussion online.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of Orlando Pirates, prompting fans to mock the spiritual act and question its effectiveness in modern football.

Social media erupted with humorous, sceptical, and cultural takes, with many questioning whether success in football depends on talent or traditional rituals.

A video has gone viral on social media showing a Kaizer Chiefs official – believed to be either a team staff member or their traditional healer – sprinkling what appears to be muthi between the goalposts moments before kick-off in the highly anticipated Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs official caught on video sprinkling muthi before Soweto Derby. Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

The match, which took place at a packed FNB Stadium, ended 2-1 in favour of the Buccaneers, but the conversation online quickly shifted from tactics and goals to the age-old debate about spiritual practices in football.

Muthi ritual sparks mixed reactions online.

In the video, the individual can be seen making his way toward the posts, subtly performing a ritual involving what many assume to be muthi – a traditional African spiritual substance. While such practices are not uncommon in African football, the fact that it was captured on camera and widely circulated sparked a storm of reactions.

Here’s what netizens had to say:

Melusi:

“It’s clear that their Muthi isn’t stronger than Pirates’💀💀💔”

Kepler:

“Useless this one”

The boy next door:

“Ingathi akuhambhanga kahle”

Your Uncle:

“Tradition from ancient times. Strengthen the game”

Sfundo:

“If a team won is it because they have solid talent and played well or is it because their muthi was stronger than their opponents?”

SL:

“Even muthi doesn't work”

Thembi Blose:

“He wants Chiefs not win this game”

Mshini:

“Haibo what is he phaphazing 👀”

PMax:

“Muti without talent? That’s like hoping for 90% without opening a book.”

“Planting seeds couldn't even help Chiefs, next time they must know that #SowetoDerby ain’t agriculture!”

Guni:

“business as usual 😀”

Rivals too: Pirates back muti use after CAF uproar

While Kaizer Chiefs are facing backlash after a viral video showed a team official sprinkling suspected muti before the Soweto Derby, their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates have also drawn attention for similar traditional practices.

Club legend Gavin Lane recently told KickOff.com that muti has always been part of South African football culture, defending its use after Pirates players were seen spraying a substance on the pitch before their CAF Champions League clash with MC Alger — sparking accusations of “dark magic” from Algerian fans.

Gavin Lane backed Pirates after 'dark magic' claims. Image: Orlando Pirates

Source: Twitter

Dr Irvin Khoza’s on leadership and spirituality

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza uses spiritual music and daily prayer to stay grounded, manage his emotions, and lead with purpose.

In an interview with Robert Marawa, Khoza shared how gratitude, emotional control, and regular spiritual reflection guide both his personal life and leadership style.

He urged players to consistently give thanks—not just pray when in need—and spoke on the importance of identity, service, and self-regulation in football and beyond.

