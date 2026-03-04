Nasty C explained during an interview what influenced his decision to hire his brother as his manager

After past experiences with managers who "didn't have his best interests at heart," the rapper felt it was better to seek help from someone he knew cared about him and his career

This struck a chord with fans and peers alike, who attested to the rapper's manager's professionalism and admired their solid bond

Nasty C is keeping it all in the family!

Coming from the release of his latest album, Free, the "Coolest Kid in Africa" got real about why he decided to trade corporate suits for family ties by hiring his own brother as his manager.

During his sit-down on 27 February 2026 at AMPD Studios, the Crazy Crazy rapper was hosted by ABSA to share a masterclass on building an empire in the music business.

While most stars look for big-name reps to handle their businesses, Nasty C is proving that trust is the ultimate currency in the game by working with his older brother, Ayanda, who he explains is someone he trusts "fully."

"Because he's my big brother, I know him, I trust him fully. He's someone I trust with my career. Even if God forbid, I pass sooner than I expect, I trust him to properly handle my career from that point onwards. It won't be in the hands of a stranger."

The rapper admitted that he chose to hire his brother because he wanted to feel safe in his own business. After years of dealing with industry insiders, he realised that a manager needs to be more than just a businessman or woman - they need to be a confidant. Explaining his need for total honesty, Nasty C said:

"I needed someone I could trust next to me. I understand that having a manager means you're fully transparent with that person with everything, where your mind is at, when you're working on the album, who you really wanna work with, what things you want to do or not do for money; 'cause that's essentially what we're doing here. Also, transparency with the money."

Keeping things in the family is a common move for stars both in Mzansi and abroad, but it’s not always a smooth ride. While Nasty C is enjoying a "power duo" dynamic with his brother, fans will remember the drama when singer MaWhoo fired her own sister from her management team after things went south.

The rapper revealed that his decision to bring Ayanda on board was sparked by a series of disappointing professional relationships.

He didn’t hold back about his past industry trauma either, admitting that previous managers often viewed him as a paycheck rather than a person, which was one of the hard lessons that led him back to family.

"I tried that with a couple of other people, but it didn't turn out so well in the end; they didn't have my best interests at heart. They were working on their own things; I was just a vehicle for them."

For the rapper, this new partnership isn't just about business; it’s about having someone in his corner who actually has his back long after the lights go down and the show is over. Nasty even joked that he isn’t worried about his brother pulling any fast ones on him, mostly because there’s nowhere for him to hide.

"He can't do that, I'll find him!"

Watch Nasty C's interview below.

Mzansi reacts to Nasty C's interview

Fans and peers flocked to the comment section, expressing admiration for the Ngcobo brothers' strong bond.

Rapper Roiii praised Ayanda Ngcobo:

"Really, really solid broer."

Singer Lady Du showed love to Ayanda Ngcobo:

"I’m proud of you."

urboihoods said:

"Pure love and being your brother's keeper."

malume_mphoza expressed:

"Blood is thicker than cash and stash."

thobile.lindaa was impressed:

"Smart move!"

