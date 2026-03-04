Two security guards were shot during an alleged cash-in-transit robbery on the N2 southbound near the NPC Cement Factory, south of Durban

One guard was critically wounded and airlifted to hospital, while the second sustained serious injuries

The N2 remains closed as the South African Police Service investigates the circumstances surrounding the early morning attack

Two security guards were shot during an alleged cash-in-transit robbery on the N2 southbound. Image supplied by ALS Paramedics

DURBAN —Two security officials were shot during an alleged cash-in-transit robbery on the N2 southbound near the NPC Cement Factory, south of Durban, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics, paramedics were dispatched to the scene shortly after 05:30 am on 4 March 2026.

Chaotic scene on arrival

Briefly News was notified that upon arrival, emergency personnel were met with a chaotic scene of an alleged cash-in-transit robbery. Initial reports were that multiple security officials had been shot.

Emergency teams began working swiftly to assess and treat the wounded.

How many were wounded?

Paramedics found that two security officials had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"One guard suffered critical injuries and required urgent advanced care," said Jamieson

The Netcare 911 helicopter was activated to airlift the critically injured man to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

The second guard sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics before being transported by ambulance to the hospital for further medical care.

Parts of the N2 closed as police investigate

The N2 southbound carriageway was closed from the M7 Edwin Swales off-ramp and is expected to remain closed for several hours to allow for investigations and scene processing.

“I would advise all motorists to avoid this area at all costs,” Jamieson urged.

The exact circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear at this stage. Members of the South African Police Service were on scene and have launched an investigation into the alleged robbery and shooting.

Social media reacts

Social media users took to the comments section of Desan Thathiah's X post to express concern over the brazenness and apparent frequency of such violent incidents.

@StHonorable said:

"I am now convinced that South Africa is a crime scene. There's no way that every day, there's breaking news about crime scenes."

@TheJustCaused commented:

"No man, something's gotta give. There is too much crime in this country. So early in the morning, you hear of crime before even a cup of coffee."

@woza_diego stated:

"Something is off here. Ever since Cat Matlala got arrested, the cash heists have multiplied."

@thulie_jula remarked:

"South Africa is a crime scene."

@PitsoRonnie wrote:

"We have a certain political party that suggests criminals should be treated with soft gloves while innocent lives are lost. Crime is a crime; there are no holy criminals. Men and women in blue of KZN, you have been engaged."

Cash-in-transit heist rocks Verulam

In related news, a cash-in-transit van was blown up during a brazen robbery in Verulam on Monday afternoon, sending shockwaves through the CBD on 23 February 2026. During this incident, armed suspects allegedly detonated explosives on the armoured vehicle before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the suspects, who escaped in multiple vehicles.

Police hunt Verulam CIT heist suspects

In another related incident, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal hunted down a group of suspects who they believed were involved in the cash-in-transit heist in Verulam. The suspects were killed when they allegedly resisted arrest and shot at the police. A team of law enforcement officers tracked them to a hideout in Edendale, resulting in an intense shootout. Two suspects were killed while a third, who is believed to be injured, escaped.

One guard was critically wounded and airlifted to hospital. Image supplied by ALS Paramedics

Previously, Briefly News reported that Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi warned that some cash-in-transit heists may involve inside help from security company employees. Mkhwanazi was speaking to the media about a routine CIT operation that turned violent on the N2 in Durban on 13 December 2025. He said police continued to face challenges with employees who work within some of these companies that transport cash.

