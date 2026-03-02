Emergency Medical Services rushed to the scene of a building in Ormonde, Johannesburg, that collapsed on 2 March 2026

The cause of the collapse is unknown, and it is believed that more than 12 people were trapped underground

One witness described how the building collapsed as a helicopter was dispatched to airlift some of those who were trapped for hours

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A portion of a building collapsed in Johannesburg. Image: @MARIUSBROODRYK

Source: Facebook

ORMONDE, JOHANNESBURG — Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) rushed to the scene of a collapsed building in Ormonde, Johannesburg, on 2 March 2026. It's alleged that about 15 people are trapped in the rubble.

Journalist Everson Luhanga posted the alert on his @EversonLuhanga X account. The building collapse occurred after 2 pm on Amethyst Road in Ormonde. A search and rescue operation is underway, and the cause of the collapse is not known. The portion of the building that collapsed was reportedly under construction. According to SABC News, the Johannesburg EMS confirmed that six people died in the collapse.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Newzroom Afrika, one person was rushed to the hospital, and a helicopter has been dispatched to airlift some of those who had been trapped for hours. The company did not respond to any of the inquiries on the scene. Survivors of the collapse are in shock. One of the witnesses said he had gone to the other side when he heard the sound of the side of the building caving in.

View the video on X here:

Johannesburg MMC for Community Safety arrives on the scene

The City of Johannesburg MMC for Community Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, arrived on the scene and confirmed the deaths. Kaya News posted a video of Tshwaku speaking on its @KayaNews X account. Tshwaku said that doctors were called on the scene to determine if the leg of one of those who were trapped must be amputated, as it was trapped under the rubble.

Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku confirmed the deaths of the victims who were trapped under the collapsed building's rubble. Image: @PublicSafetyMMC

Source: Twitter

Tshwaku remarked that it is critical that plans for buildings be approved. He added that the strength of the slab's concrete must be approved. Tshwaku also mentioned that the city will investigate whether the calculations of the part of the building that collapsed must be investigated. He observed that the engineer who signed off on the collapsed portion's drawing could be held accountable.

View the video on X here:

3 Briefly News articles about collapsed buildings

A temple collapsed in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 12 December 2025 after a four-storey structure fell onto it. The building, which was under construction near the temple, collapsed when concrete was being poured into it.

Three people, including a woman and a child, were killed when a building collapsed in Soweto, Johannesburg, on 28 December 2025. The cause of the collapse is unknown.

Four people were injured after a transformer exploded in New Doornfontein, Johannesburg, on 2 February 2026. The explosion resulted in the collapse of a building.

Source: Briefly News