Traditional leader Chief Ntikedzeni Makhuvha was shot dead during a robbery in a Limpopo village

Armed suspects allegedly demanded cash and valuables before fleeing with a stolen vehicle and electronics

South Africans reacted on social media, calling for justice and addressing rising crime concerns

LIMPOPO, THOHOYANDOU - A traditional leader has been shot dead and a family member wounded during a robbery at Makhuvha village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

Traditional leader killed during robbery

The South African Police Service in Limpopo said 59-year-old Chief Ntikedzeni Makhuvha was shot by armed suspects wearing balaclavas and security-style uniforms inside his house. According to police information, the suspects demanded vehicle keys and cash before fleeing the scene with a vehicle, a laptop, a television set and two cellphones. A family member who was wounded during the incident was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said a specialised task team had been established to track down the suspects. Ledwaba said Thembi Hadebe, the provincial police commissioner, had mobilised a dedicated team and resources to pursue the perpetrators and ensure they face the full force of the law. Ledwaba added that police were calling on community members and other stakeholders to assist investigators with any information that could lead to the suspects' arrest.

South Africans react

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the brutal murder.

Nndwamato Munyai said:

"Criminals are going to kill us all until we become brave enough to confront the government and demand more prisons to be built, wherein those who are found guilty of murder should be detained for good and work in there for their food. Till then, we'll be dying like flies."

Sandra Dube said:

"In South Africa, people die more than in other countries due to war. Imagine if there was war."

Ntsundeni Mualusi said:

"Venda is slowly becoming KZN."

Mufhati Wa Biko Nthatheni said:

"What happened?"

Nene Neh said

"What's happening in traditional leadership?"

