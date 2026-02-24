Another mass shooting in the Cape Flats left two people dead and two others wounded in Kleinvlei

According to the police, the victims were socialising in a park when unidentified gunmen opened fire

A suspect was arrested, with investigations suggesting possible gang involvement

The South African Police Service in the Western Cape confirmed the shooting incident to Briefly News

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE FLATS - Another mass shooting has rocked the Cape Flats, leaving two people dead and two others wounded in Kleinvlei.

Two killed in mass shooting

Police spokesperson Captain F.C Van Wyk said that Kleinvlei police registered two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder after gunfire erupted at 22:12 on Monday, 23 February 2026, at a public park between Arago Close and Grosvenor Avenue in High Places. The South African Police Service in the Western Cape told Briefly News that the victims were sitting in the park socialising when unidentified men approached and opened fire at random.

A 21-year-old woman died at the scene. Three men aged 20, 22 and 24 were taken to different hospitals for medical treatment. The 22-year-old later died from injuries sustained in the attack. A 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee the scene. He is expected to appear in the Bluedowns Magistrate's Court once formally charged. Authorities believe the shooting may be gang-related. Investigations are ongoing.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the shooting incident.

@Lwystr said:

"Where is the army?"

@Marcia______ said:

"Mind you, we are still waiting for Cyril to deploy military force."

@MthabineJustice said:

"We know the military vehicles are heavy and slow, but how soon will they arrive in Cape Town?"

@Sibu2285 said:

"Mr President deployed soldiers."

@RichBlackWidow said:

"Where are we even safe in South Africa?"

@Pendana254 said:

"The Mexico of Africa... Is South Africa."

Authorities believe the shooting may be gang-related. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Other shooting incidents in SA

Just days before the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to the Western Cape, three people, including a nine-month-old baby, were shot and killed during a mass shooting at Sunbird Court in Bridgetown, Athlone. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), officers responding to reports of gunfire found the bodies of two women, aged 25 and 36, and the infant.

The greater Milnerton area has been rocked by two fatal shootings, which have left six people dead in 48 hours. Police are currently investigating two triple murders and are calling on community members to assist with any information that could lead to arrests. The motive for the fatal shootings is currently under investigation.

Two people in their twenties have become the latest victims of the gun violence in the Western Cape and particularly the Cape Flats. The victims, a female aged 20 and a male aged 22, were shot dead in Nyanga. Police are currently investigating two cases of murder and three of attempted murder, after three others were injured in the shooting.

