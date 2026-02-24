Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono revealed Bellarmine Mugabe's lavish R43 million Hyde Park home, purchased in 2017

Chatunga Mugabe appeared in court wearing a Moncler jacket worth over R40,000 amid serious charges

Social media users reacted critically to the Mugabe family's extravagance amid Zimbabwe's economic struggles

Both accused will remain in custody. Image: HeidiGiokos/X

GUATENG, JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono uncovered that property records indicate that Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe's Hyde Park home was purchased in 2017 for R43 million, about US$3.2 million at the time, while his father, Robert Mugabe, was still in power in Zimbabwe.

Mugabe wears a R40,000 jacket in court

The journalist also revealed that Chatunga Mugabe appeared in court on Monday, 23 February 2026, wearing a Moncler Maya puffer jacket valued at about $2,556, or more than R40,000. The amount is close to the annual salary of a Zimbabwean civil servant. Chatunga Mugabe appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court in connection with a shooting at his Hyde Park home.

Police confirmed that Mugabe and his co-accused now face an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice after the firearm allegedly used in the shooting was not recovered. The pair initially appeared on a charge of attempted murder. Chatunga Mugabe and a second suspect were arrested after a gardener was shot at the Mugabe family residence on Thursday, 19 February 2026. The victim remains in critical condition in the hospital. Police said they are still searching for the firearm used in the shooting. The case was postponed to 3 March 2026 for a formal bail application. Both accused will remain in custody.

Bellarmine Mugabe and a second suspect were arrested after a gardener was shot at the Mugabe family residence. Image: MDNnews/X

Social media users react

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what the journalist discovered.

@Ilunga_Mbidi_ said:

"If your mind were driven by positive energy and constructive ideas, you would be attracting real results. Instead, you invested your time checking the price of a jacket and the value of a piece of land owned by Mugabe’s son."

@mikezwini87 said:

"How can your father lead a nation for over 40 years then you grow up to live in a foreign country? This means his father didn't do a great job in managing the country and his own children."

@kundaihenney said:

"Bro was handed a gold spoon for life and couldn’t just stay at home, starting and failing businesses for fun. Instead, he continuously chooses to be a thug."

@VMusinachirevo said:

"I do not know why we allowed Mugabe to stay in power that long."

@drmadzima said:

"The jacket doesn’t even look nice."

@NkosilathiMpo16 said:

"We're being taken for granted, struu Zimbabwe."

