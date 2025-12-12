The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating a double murder case in Nyanga, Western Cape

Two youngsters were shot dead in a house at a property, while three others were injured in the shooting

South Africans expressed frustration about the latest murder on the Cape Flats, calling for something to be done

Briefly News spoke to the police, as well as some community members on the Cape Flats, about the gang violence

WESTERN CAPE - Two people in their twenties have become the latest victims of the gun violence in the Western Cape and particularly the Cape Flats.

The victims, a female aged 20 and a male aged 22, were shot dead in Nyanga on Thursday, 11 December 2025. Police are currently investigating two cases of murder and three of attempted murder, after three others were injured in the shooting.

The injured victims, who were all males, were taken with a private vehicle to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The motive for the shooting is unknown

Western Cape Police Media Liaison Officer, Captain FC Van Wyk, confirmed to Briefly News that the circumstances surrounding the incident and the motive for the attack were currently being investigated.

Capt van Wyk explained that police were informed of a shooting incident just before midnight on 11 December, at a premises on the corner of Sonwabile and Stulo Road, Old Crossroads, Nyanga. When members of the South African Police Service arrived, they found the bodies of the young man and woman in a house in front of the main building.

Community holds a march against gang violence

As gang violence and gun violence continue to plague the Cape Flats, members of the Mitchell’s Plain community held a march on 2 December 2025 to raise awareness and call for action against the rising crime.

Councillor Avron Plaatjies, the Ward 76 councillor, spoke to Briefly News about the march, saying it was warmly received and well attended by everyone.

He also said they had seen more efforts to combat crime in the area, as law enforcement and metro police, as well as the Neighbourhood Safety Officer (NSO) groups, were always responding and proactively patrolling.

South Africans weigh in on the latest shooting

Social media users shared their thoughts about the latest shooting, with many expressing frustrations that not enough was done to curb the ongoing fatal shootings in the province.

Derrick Maluleke said:

“This has to be the Western Cape.”

Godiraone Godfrey Ketshabile asked:

“Cape Flats, why not request soldiers to patrol that side?”

Maria Joseph stated:

“It’s every second of the day. So sad. And then we get so used to it and just wonder when it will be one of my family members or me. I just have no more words. I can't deal anymore.”

Anele Cebisa added:

“The Minister of Police is losing that battle.”

Thiemuli Wesley Nemafhohoni noted:

“I don't know how many murders I have experienced in this place, and no one from the municipality or government is trying to come up with solutions.”

Collen Mdlongwa asked:

“So, gang wars will continue as if we do not have police. Or is it an admission that the State has failed and the Cape Flats are now a 'Wild West' scenario?”

Mashau Sharon exclaimed:

“Cape Flats murders are our new pandemic, and it really needs intervention.”

Presidency dismisses calls for State of Disaster

Briefly News reported that the Presidency has responded to calls for a State of Disaster to be declared in the Western Cape.

Calls have been made as gang violence escalates in the province, leading to the constant loss of lives.

The Democratic Alliance has accused the government of failing to provide sufficient resources to fight crime.

