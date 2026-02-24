Cash-in-Transit Heist Suspects Killed in Shootout With South African Police Service
- The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) search for cash-in-transit heist suspects in KwaZulu-Natal resulted in a shootout
- The police tracked the suspects down hours after they robbed a cash van and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money
- South Africans discouraged criminals in the province from committing crimes, citing the frequency of fatal shootouts with the police
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
PIETERMARITZBURG, GAUTENG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal hunted down a group of suspects hours after they allegedly committed a cash-in-transit heist in Verulam on 23 February 2026. The suspects were killed when they allegedly resisted arrest and shot at the police.
eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah posted on his @DasenThathiah X account that the two suspects were linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Verulam. The Hawks’ Provincial Tracking team joined forces with the SAPS Pietermaritzburg K9 unit, the Metro Police Special Operations Directorate, and private security firms.
Suspects found, shootout ensues
The team of law enforcement officers tracked them to a hideout in Edendale. When the officers approached the hideout, the suspects allegedly opened fire. The police returned fire in an intense shootout, which resulted in the death of two of the suspects. A third suspect, who is believed to be injured, escaped. The police are currently on the hunt to find him.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Read the tweet on X here:
South Africans warn criminals
South Africans in the comment section gave the criminals in the province cautionary advice.
I am a South African said:
“It is very stupid for criminals to engage with the KwaZulu-Natal police. The KZN police do not play, and criminals should know that.”
Jay asked:
“Do the police ever find any cash after the shootings, or do they just find guns?”
Chief Propagandist added:
“KZN has implemented an effective policing strategy that yields excellent results. I appreciate this initiative. However, here in GP, there are corrupt officers tasked with investigating CIT robberies based in Germiston with zero strategy.”
Legendary remarked:
“Funny thing is, you will still have criminals who will commit heists tomorrow even after seeing that others were killed.”
Jwarel’cool said:
“General Sibiya must understand: this is the reason why we only know one Provincial Commissioner.”
McGaselaThe1st asked:
“Why do all of these KZN criminals shoot at the police? Isn’t the word out on the streets that these okes will end you?”
3 Briefly News stories about KZN SAPS shootings
- The three suspects who were shot in Pietermaritzburg blew up the van after detonating explosives on the armoured vehicle. The suspects also opened fire on the vehicle before detonating the armoured truck.
- SAPS fatally wounded four wanted suspects in Inanda on 10 February 2026. The suspects were wanted for several cases of murder, attempted murder, and armed robberies.
- Two wanted men were killed in a shootout with SAPS in Inanda on 24 January 2026. The suspects, who were wanted for murders and robberies, were traced to the area where the shootout occurred.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.