The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) search for cash-in-transit heist suspects in KwaZulu-Natal resulted in a shootout

The police tracked the suspects down hours after they robbed a cash van and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money

South Africans discouraged criminals in the province from committing crimes, citing the frequency of fatal shootouts with the police

KZN police gunned down cash-in-transit heist suspects. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PIETERMARITZBURG, GAUTENG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal hunted down a group of suspects hours after they allegedly committed a cash-in-transit heist in Verulam on 23 February 2026. The suspects were killed when they allegedly resisted arrest and shot at the police.

eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah posted on his @DasenThathiah X account that the two suspects were linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Verulam. The Hawks’ Provincial Tracking team joined forces with the SAPS Pietermaritzburg K9 unit, the Metro Police Special Operations Directorate, and private security firms.

Suspects found, shootout ensues

The team of law enforcement officers tracked them to a hideout in Edendale. When the officers approached the hideout, the suspects allegedly opened fire. The police returned fire in an intense shootout, which resulted in the death of two of the suspects. A third suspect, who is believed to be injured, escaped. The police are currently on the hunt to find him.

South Africans warn criminals

South Africans in the comment section gave the criminals in the province cautionary advice.

SAPS officers in KZN received praise after they survived a shootout. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

I am a South African said:

“It is very stupid for criminals to engage with the KwaZulu-Natal police. The KZN police do not play, and criminals should know that.”

Jay asked:

“Do the police ever find any cash after the shootings, or do they just find guns?”

Chief Propagandist added:

“KZN has implemented an effective policing strategy that yields excellent results. I appreciate this initiative. However, here in GP, there are corrupt officers tasked with investigating CIT robberies based in Germiston with zero strategy.”

Legendary remarked:

“Funny thing is, you will still have criminals who will commit heists tomorrow even after seeing that others were killed.”

Jwarel’cool said:

“General Sibiya must understand: this is the reason why we only know one Provincial Commissioner.”

McGaselaThe1st asked:

“Why do all of these KZN criminals shoot at the police? Isn’t the word out on the streets that these okes will end you?”

