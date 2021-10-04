Sinenhlanhla Ngubane is a serious inspiration on social media for her drive and ambition in the farming sector

The young lady, Sne, is busy farming chickens and is the founder of Poultry Farmer South Africa and she is based in KwaZulu-Natal

Many people in Mzansi are now influenced by her drive to succeed in a male-dominated sector where many women are making inroads

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sinenhlanhla Ngubane is a young female poultry farmer and she is a serious hit among the social media community. The young woman is from KwaZulu-Natal and she is inspiring many locals through her ambition.

According to a Twitter post, Ngubane is a 23-year-old from eManguzi in KwaZulu-Natal and is the founder of Poultry Farmer South Africa. The viral social media post seems to spread the word that women can also do better in a male-dominated sector.

@Bozzie_T wrote on social media and the post is going viral. He wrote:

“Meet - Sne Ngubane, inspirational 23-year-old Poultry Farmer from South Africa. She is the Founder and CEO of Sne Poultry Farm located in Manguzi, KwaZulu-Natal.”

Sne Ngubane is a young poultry farmer. Image: @Bozzie_T/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@MamsZintsle said:

"Babes is doing live chickens, eggs le dead ones at the same time korr 3 in 1 . Now I see what you were talking about, ngi ready.”

@Sthemza18 said:

“You are doing well malume, thina siyabazi.”

@Promise_Speaker said:

“This is 100% applaudable... More wisdom and Grace to the amazing founder!”

@DrGray said:

“Maximum respect to her.”

@ZwelethuMbingo said:

"South Africans are lazy", which South Africans are you referring to? Big ups to Sne.”

@Bozzie_T said:

“I’m promoting small black businesses I see on LinkedIn, these people don’t even know me or know I tweet about them.”

@Tpretiness said:

"You are the best, may God bless you.”

Female farmer explains how she got into the business, gives advice to young girls

Checking out previous reports, Briefly News wrote a piece about a female farmer, @Keneilwe_farmerette, who took some snaps with her squad. Her squad turned out to be cows and she is a farmer.

Briefly News got in contact with her and asked her how she got into farming, what her plans are for the future, what she thinks about the country and if she had any advice for young girls.

She revealed that her father's best friend was a farmer and she had followed him everywhere.

Growing up, she never thought that she'd become a farmer but she had learned so much that it came naturally to her.

Source: Briefly.co.za