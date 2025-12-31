South Africans were unmoved by President Cyril Ramaphosa's message for the New Year on 31 December 2025

Ramaphosa thanked South Africans and praised citizens for their resilience in facing challenges throughout the year

Netizens were uninterested in his message, and some called for him to step down as president of the country, accusing him of the country's socioeconomic challenges

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — South Africans berated President Cyril Ramaphosa after he praised citizens for displaying resilience throughout the year while facing challenges.

Ramaphosa delivered his New Year's Eve message on his @CyrilRamaphosa X account on 31 December 2025. Ramaphosa said that the government was grateful for the country's unity. Ramaphosa also said that the country will enter the New Year with renewed hope, greater purpose, and confidence.

Cyril Ramaphosa delivers New Year's Eve message

Ramaphosa said that more must be achieved in the following year. He said that the citizens, together with the government, are changing the country. He added that the economy was recovering. Ramaphosa pointed out that the government is working to create more jobs, especially for the youth.

"Inflation has eased, the cost of living is coming down, the Rand has strengthened, South Africa's sovereign credit rating has been upgraded for the first time in 20 years. This means the government can mobilise funding for infrastructure investment and socioeconomic development," he said.

Watch the full address on X here:

Decisions Cyril Ramaphosa made in 2025

Ramaphosa made decisions that excited some and angered others throughout 2025. He signed the Expropriation Act into law on 23 January 2025, and the reactions to the signing were mixed. The Economic Freedom Fighters opposed the Act, and the Democratic Alliance slammed the Act.

Ramaphosa also established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and appointed a new Police Minister on 13 July 2025. He also placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicated him in a criminal syndicate. Parties like the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, the official opposition, slammed him for establishing the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

South Africans dismiss Ramaphosa's message

Netizens commenting on his message berated him in the comment section.

Gadfly said:

"Invoking a unity that remains firm from the Presidency is not optimism. It's terminological evasion."

Juli-Mari Botha Smith said:

"The people of SA have forgotten what it means to hope. We do, however, have confidence in your potential to steal whenever the opportunity presents itself."

Batis said:

"Hopefully, 2026 will see the ANC losing local government control in many areas. We are tired of the looting, incompetence, and empty promises of renewal. Keep your cheap ChatGPT speeches. They are meaningless."

Buccaneer said:

"We will turn a blind eye to the ANC during the elections, the same way you decided to turn a blind eye on immigration issues."

Sheldon Croukamp said:

"Only the ANC can list problems as if they are going to be the solution and are not the problem."

