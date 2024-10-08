A post shared by a gentleman stating how he wanted his future wife to dress left the online community entertained

The well-groomed guy also mentioned a few clothing items he did not wish his woman to wear

Some social media users were not impressed by the conditions, while some told him they were what he was looking for

A gent mentioned the clothes he wished his future wife wouldn't wear. Image: @stephentheanswer

Source: TikTok

A guy shared a post on TikTok where he detailed how he would like the person he will marry one day to dress, and Mzansi huns were not feeling it.

The post was shared on an account under the user handle @stephentheanswer, attracting 577K views, 49K likes and 730 comments.

The post that got Mzansi huns talking

In the video, @stephentheanswer is seen in a suit looking at an ATM screen, accompanied by a picture post asking the woman he will marry one day to dress modestly.

He also detailed in his caption:

"No corsets, no mini-skirt and dresses! No split skirts, no crop tops🙏!"

Watch the video here.

Mzansi women shoot their shots after on the gent's feed

After viewing the post, many women took to the comment section to share that if the man provided the cash, they would conform to whatever clothes he wished. Some told the gent they were what he was looking for.

User @Mabhana Zeephoh

"I told my husband, no man you can go on and look for that woman. And I'll wear make up anytime I want, feel free to leave me. And we are happily married today singadlala laba phela.🙄"

User @nomaswazi added:

"That’s a simple rule, I’m sure you’ll find someone."

User @rebeccankosi990

"As long as you can buy what pleases you, I'll wear it, dear future hubby😏"

User @Dutchessemmy ❤️

"I am already dressed, where are we going?"

User @Reamogetse said:

"Noted."

User @Mzila Isadia responded

"As long as you buy them."

