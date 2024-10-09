A South African man raised eyebrows on TikTok when he posted a video that would be deemed somewhat controversial

The chap shared that now that his dad has passed, he can live a life true to himself and not please anyone

Social media users were floored by the way he communicated his message and shared their thoughts in the comments

A gay Mzansi man shook the internet when he posted a now-viral video of himself living a life true to himself.

A South African man shared that he now lives an honest life after his father passed. Image: @mazuke22

Source: TikTok

He had to wait until his father was no more to express himself honestly and in the best way he knew how.

Gent lives true life after father's death

In most cases, some members of the LGBTQI+ community have to sit down with their families and 'come out'. Coming out is the act of announcing your true self to your family.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fathers always take the news the hardest when their sons come out as gay. The patriarchy did not prepare for such a glitch.

The dads start questioning the children's masculinity and sometimes shut down the idea of being anything but a heterosexual man. This results in the sons living in secret, going back and forth between the two worlds, trying to keep themselves and their families at peace.

One South African man had to wait until his father's passing before he could fully live as a gay guy. He shared the news while installing an orange wig at a salon and filmed the experience.

He captioned the clip:

"When I just lost my father, and now I get to live my life. It is deep in here."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gay man coming out

Social media users were amazed by the guy's clip and commented:

@Sharon Stoner was amazed:

"Yho, I never thought I'd come across a post where children wished their parents could kick the bucket so that they could live their lives."

@Yayah💕noticed:

"You really took "over my dead body" personal."

@sleshneo1 was proud of the chap:

"Patiently waiting for mine. Congratulations."

@Khona Bhodloza Sibek commented:

"With patience, all things are possible."

@Samkayy shared:

"A win is a win."

@lovely ug🇺🇬🇬🇧 interrogated the man:

"Where were you when he passed asking for the police?"

@M A Z U K E 🏳️‍🌈 replied:

"I was hiding in the closet."

@Pamela Cebekhulu highlighted:

"If "over my dead body" was a person."

Nairobi man says poverty pushed him to become gay in SA

Briefly News also reported that Collins went to South Africa in search of greener pastures and had to become gay to make it in the foreign land. He later went to Saudi Arabia, where he continued with his gay lifestyle and would pocket between R248 to R497 per client.

The Nairobi man said poverty and greed, to some extent, pushed her to become gay as he wanted to transform his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News