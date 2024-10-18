A woman on TikTok shared a clever strategy of how she and her friend ensure that they never go broke

The ladies started a stokvel where they each contribute a couple of thousands on their payday

Social media users found their money-saving scheme innovative and much more effective than if it were with a bunch of other people

A South African lady, Tshegofatso Magoana, shared her impressive money-saving scheme with her social media friends.

A woman shared an innovative money-saving scheme with her best friend. Image: @tshegofatsomakgoana

The lady and her best friend started a stokvel to avoid going flat-out broke after payday.

Lady creating friendship stokvel to sustain herself

South Africa's high cost of living has Mzansi thinking of other ways of sustaining themselves besides having a job. People have developed side hustles to support their underwhelming salaries.

A lady went viral on TikTok after sharing her clever money-saving scheme with her best friend. The girls started a stokvel where they each contribute R2000 on their payday to help the other avoid going broke during the month:

"I get paid on the 26th, and my friend gets paid on the 15th. We send each other R2000 on our payday to sustain ourselves until the next cycle. It really works, and because of this, we're never flat-out broke."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to friendship stokvel

Social media users shared their thoughts on friendship stokvel:

@Nonhlanhla Baba flexed her friendship:

"My friend is working, and I'm not. This month, she took me to Akarmens to lay by clothes for my kids and gave me some cash to buy bread. May God bless her. More love, my friend."

@tshepang567 commented:

"I also do this with my man. He gives me R2000 plus groceries on the 30th, and I give him R200, sometimes lower when I get paid on the 20th."

@MayaEzie2019 explained:

"You only do this with someone who is honest because money and people do not mix."

@kagiso_phala commented:

"I do this with my ex."

@Morwesi Senti shared:

"Before I lost my job I used to do this with my brother. I'm thankful because, on the 15th, he still sends me something for me to survive."

@kagisho August made a complaint:

"I get paid on the 31st, and my lady friend gets paid on the 15th, so on non-payday, I would send her R1000, but yet she only gives me R700."

Lady pays off unemployed friend’s car

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok gave her loyal friend a huge shoutout after fully paying off her car during a tough time. The woman lost her job and was not able to afford some of her expenses, but her best friend stepped in to help her out.

Social media users were in awe of the ladies' beautiful relationship and praised them in the comments.

