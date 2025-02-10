South African actress Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele appeared in court on Monday, 10 February

This comes after the 22-year-old actor got released on R1000 bail in January for his r*pe charges

South Africans took to social media on Monday to react to his upcoming trial in March 2025

Sonia Mbele's son, Donell appeared in the Randburg Magistrate Court this week. Images: Donell Mbele and Jabu Mcdonald

Rising star Donell Mbelle, who was recently released on R1000 bail appeared in the Randburg Magistrated Court on Monday, 10 February.

Donell, who is the son of actress Sonia Mbele also trended on social media when he lost his Born Into Fame gig.

News24 confirms that the reality TV star appeared in the Randburg Magistrates' Court for the second time on Monday, 10 February.

Social media user @mduduzi Nonyane shared a video of the Donell in court on Monday, 10 February.

South Africans respond to Donell's case

@moshopyadi4 responds:

"He will never be remorseful until he is punished properly."

@GyNieo1 replied:

"He must lay low and be silent. The internet is brutal. It will crash him. He must not use this moment to get fame...uzimala."

@kaymo058 responds:

"Crazy how the majority of the people who liked the post are women."

@mixedracedUncle said:

"Keep the mother out of this. You are the first one to mention her. She doesn't deserve the slandering. Kids are bound to embarrass you as a parent even with the good life and morals you give them, and this is the exact situation here. And these type usually lives long with all their sick behaviours, I guess his God."

@Sizi_phiwe replied:

"When they say "mhlathi kayihlo" this is what they mean."

Sonia Mbele's son appeared in the Randburg Magistrate Court on Monday. Image: Donell Mbele

Mzansi slams Sonia Mbele's mothering skills following son's arrest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Sonia Mbele was dragged after her son, Donell Mbele's GBV allegations, with people slamming her parenting skills.

The actress' son Donell trended online following his arrest over more allegations against his past lovers.

