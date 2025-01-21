Sonia Mbele's Son Donell Mbele Loses 'Born Into Fame' Gig Amid Rape Accusations
- South African actress Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele, was allegedly supposed to appear in a reality TV show
- However, producers of the Showmax reality TV show revoked their decision as he faces two counts of rape
- Donell Mbele appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court and was released on R1000 bail
The fresh abuse allegations against TV actress Sonia Mbele's son have caused a reality TV show to reconsider their decision to cast him.
Was Donell supposed to join Born Into Fame?
According to ZiMoja, Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele, was slated to appear in Season 2 of Showmax's Born Into Fame.
Donell was reportedly meant to join a list of other cast members, which includes DJ Tira's son Tank The Rockstar, Azania Mosaka's daughter Shamiso, Ringo Madlingozi's son Phila Madlingozi, the late Robbie Malinga's son Robbie Malinga, and Arthur Mafokate's children AJ and Owami Mafokate.
However, the new list of cast members has not yet been shared.
Why was Donell Mbele excluded from Born Into Fame?
Donell faces two counts of rape following disturbing allegations made by his girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho. This would not be the first time Donell faces such allegations. In 2022, his previous girlfriend, Reokeditswe Makete, made disturbing allegations of abuse.
A source close to the show told ZiMoja that the producers of Born Into Fame do not want to appear as rape apologists. Hence, the decision to cancel Donell until proven innocent if he is.
"The producers felt they would appear as rape apologists if they continued with him on the show.' If proven innocent, he will only be able to participate in the show. But it would put the company in a bad light to have someone who is being charged with rape on the show."
Donell Mbele appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 20 January and was granted bail of R1000.
Mzansi slams Sonia Mbele's mothering skills following son's arrest
In a previous report from Briefly News, Sonia Mbele was dragged after her son, Donell Mbele's GBV allegations, with people slamming her parenting skills.
The actress' son Donell trended online following his arrest over more allegations against his past lovers.
