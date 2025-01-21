Donell Mbele has been granted bail of R1 000 as he appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court this week

South African actress Sonia Mbele's son faces two counts of rape after his girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho, opened a case against him

Mbele was also accused by his previous girlfriend, Reokeditswe, of abuse, and Sonia issued a statement saying he would go to therapy

Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele, was released on R1000 bail. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images, @donell._ Instagram

Donell Mbele is in hot water again after he was accused of raping his girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho. He appeared in court this week and was granted bail.

Sonia Mbele's son accused of rape

The son of South African actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbele made his first court appearance on Monday, 20 January 2025. Donell Mbele appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

According to ZiMoja, the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that Donell was granted R1 000 bail.

He will be appearing again on 10 February 2025.

Mzansi reacts to Donell Mbele getting bail

Netizens are extremely disappointed in Donell Mbele, and some are targeting Sonia Mbele's parenting skills.

Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele, was granted bail of R1000. Image: @donell._ on Instagram

Here are some of the reactions:

@manene07 sympathised:

"It's true that we don't know what our children do when we are not around. I feel sorry for his parents, the young man is tarnishing their image."

@FsTebza slammed:

"Poor Sonia being dragged by media for the actions of an old 23yr man.. aggh!! If only you had the same passion about scandals involving whites, but no you even hide their faces and call them accused."

@chels_erday said:

"We are with you in this difficult time. You are a great mom, and this is not on you; he chose his own path. May God give you strength. We love you ❤️. Thank you for allowing the law to take its cause for the Justice of those young girls.

marsha_phadu said:

"I don’t think there’s a parent out there who wants to see their child do despicable acts. Sonia is not her son so can we please stop bashing her for someone else’s actions."

