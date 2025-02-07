The South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently hung out with her children

A picture of them dressed in the same outfit went viral after it was posted on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the photo that was shared

Enhle hung out with her kids. Image: @enhlembali

One thing about the actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Is that she always makes time to bond with her children even with her busy schedule.

The Blood Legacy actress made headlines once again on social media after she a picture of herself and her sons in their matching Christmas Pyjamas in December last year.

Earlier on, an online user @__T_touch posted a photo of the fashion designer hanging out with her kids at a Nickoledoen exclusive event wearing matching outfits on his Twitter (X) page.

The picture was captioned:

"Enhle Mbali and her kids."

Many netizens reacted to picture of Enhle and her kids

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media and went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the post. Here's what some of them had to say:

@MrMbulazi_SA wrote:

"She's doing what all mothers are supposed to do, nothing special."

@ItsDecency complimented:

"She looks cute with her kids."

@FreeSpirit_04 said:

"The older one is less than 3 years away from sending her to ukuyothwasa with some 'I prefer to live with my dad.'"

@ndumnyandu responded:

"You can see nje in the picture that these are Black Coffee's sons, you can't even debate that, they really do look like him, maybe if Enhle gave birth to a girl she would've looked like her."

Actress Enhle Mbali wore matching outfits with her sons. Image: @enhlembali

DJ Black Coffee recalls how he met Enhle Mbali

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of DJ Black Coffee speaking about how he first met his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, has resurfaced on social media.

The star also explained what led to their divorce in the now-viral clip. Grammy Award-winning, South African musician and producer DJ Black Coffee, spoke about how he first met his stunning ex-wife Enhle Mbali in a resurfaced video.

