This week, businessman Lehlogonolo Mabitsela passed away and the news of his death was announced by his family

They released a statement informing the public of his untimely passing and requested privacy as they dealt with his death

Social media users were left confused by the family statement, as some had no sympathy with the family

The family statement announcing Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's death caused a stir. Image: @lehlogonolo_e_wa_ga_mabitsela and @ratile_mabitsela

Source: Instagram

Lehlogonolo Mabitsela, the estranged husband of reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela has passed away. His family shared a statement announcing his untimely passing, sparking a conversation on X (Twitter).

Mabitsela family announce death of businessman

This week, the Mabistela family were met with the death of businessman Lehlogonolo Mabitsela. In the statement, the family expressed shock saying they are still battling the news. They have requested privacy as they deal with his death.

"We are still coming to terms with this devastating loss and kindly request that our family be given the space and privacy we need during this incredibly difficult time. We further request that you keep us in your prayers. We will provide further updates in due course. Thank you for your understanding and condolences," they shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi discusses Mabitsela's death

Netizens sympathised with the Mabistela family, while others were confused by the lack of sympathy some people had for the family.

A social media user @NoziphoM shared the statement on X and caused a stir.

This is how some people reacted:

@brown_veli

"We commiserate with you. But the English is not right. I think you meant to say: ‘great sadness’ instead of sad greatness."

@TumiGabuza

"I just know the family will accuse Ratile, I feel sorry for her."

@LeratoLeek

"Was he not cheating just a few weeks back? Bad timing for Ratile, the family will forever accuse her."

@OshunEtta said:

"The statement does not include husband, only brother and son. I hope they treat Ratile well, she has been through a lot. She deserves a break."

The Mommy Club star Mpumo Mrs Mops denies cheating allegations

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Mommy Club reality TV star Mpumi 'Mrs Mops; Mophatlane denied allegations that she and her husband Isaac are divorcing.

The reality TV star said on her latest YouTube channel that she is here to stay. Allegations of her failed marriage go as far back as her RHOJ days, with a former castmate alleging that she cheated.

Source: Briefly News