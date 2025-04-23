A South African Xhosa man regretted the day he became a criminal and shared his dark history on the internet

Parents were grateful to the chap for truthfully opening up and hoped to extend the message to their children who glorify the lifestyle

Mzansi social media users praised the man in a thread of comments on his now-viral TikTok video

A Xhosa man, Laizo Hangana, shared his dark past and hoped to inspire the youth of South Africa.

A Xhosa man made South African parents proud after sharing his dark past.

The man wanted youngsters to choose a better life than he did after hanging with the wrong people.

Man shares dark past of being a criminal

A South African Xhosa man, Laizo Hangana, shared his past life of being igintsa. The chap regretted the path he chose after experiencing the dark side of the lifestyle.

Hangana and his friends would partake in criminal activities and make loads of money. The guys spent most of their fortune on expensive clothes, family, and alcohol.

They lived the soft life sponsored by their victims’ pain and loss. Things took a quick turn for the worse when Hangana was arrested, and all of his friends turned their backs on him:

“Things changed. I lost a lot of weight in prison. None of my guys came to see me, but God will always show up.”

The Xhosa gent is now in a better place and hopes that his story will inspire the South African youth to make better choices than he did:

“Can we please make this video trend so that young boys can see it?”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi praises man for changing his life

Social media users applauded a Xhosa man for retiring from a life of crime:

@thozz commented:

“You’re the first one to admit it. I’ve never heard anyone share such honesty.”

@nzmcnfjdue wrote:

“Please don't stop talking about it for the sake of our kids. This could change someone's lifestyle, love you.”

@Themba Nkosi suggested:

“This is so profound, bhuti, let's meet and do good to communities.”

@mandisakabbah said:

“Do not regret your previous life, bhuti, it is part of the plan. Today, you know God, and He has transformed your life. May God continue to bless you and protect you.”

@Keikantseng 🇿🇦 shared:

“Please speak about your past a lot, this is educational for our kids.”

@thina commented:

“I lost my brother to gang violence, and there wasn’t anything that we didn’t try. Society needs people like you to advise the upcoming youth about making better life choices, especially ekasi.”

