Netflix shakes things up with Elite and Blood and Water cross-overs for the upcoming seasons in 2024

Khosi Ngema's character Fikile will be visiting the exclusive Madrid School of Las Encinas in the Spanish series

Meanwhile, Iván Carvalho, who plays Andre Lamoglia on Elite, will appear at Parkhurst College in Cape Town

‘Blood and Water’ and ‘Elite’ stars to clash in the upcoming Seasons. Image: @khosingema, @andrelamoglia

Source: Instagram

Some exciting new changes are coming to Blood And Water in Season four of the Netflix series.

2 worlds collide in Netflix popular teen series

According to TshisaLIVE, in 2024, Netflix will be combining two distinct worlds from the hit teen drama series Elite and Blood and Water.

Khosi Ngema's character, Fikile Bhele, will be visiting the Madrid School of Las Encinas in the Spanish series. Meanwhile, Andre Lamoglia's character Iván Carvalho, will appear at Parkhurst College in Cape Town.

PAY ATTENTION:

The creative producer for Blood And Water, Nosipho Dumisa-Ngoasheng was quoted saying:

“We're always looking for what stories are going to have the most drama, the most dramatic impact, emotional impact and really challenge our characters in their emotional journeys. We like to put them through the wringer, and so we thought, what better way to do that.”

Season 4 of Blood And Water does not entice viewers

When entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that Blood And Water was renewed for the fourth Season, viewers were not at all enticed. Especially since the third Season failed to move them.

Mzansi argued that Blood and Water doesn't need to be renewed when the story's plot no longer makes sense.

The announcement was made in March and was met with disappointment:

"Blood & Water renewed for Season 4. Sources have informed me that the popular Netflix show is currently in the contract signing phase of the new season. Production will likely start in May. #KgopoloReports"

Gabrielle Union shows love to Blood And Water actress Khosi Ngema

Briefly News previously reported that US superstar Gabrielle Union showed love to young Blood And Water actress Khosi Ngema.

The US actress praised the South African thespian for slaying her role in the Netflix drama series Khosi portrays the character of Fikile Bhele in Blood & Water, and her talent has been recognised by the veteran Deliver Us From Eva star.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News