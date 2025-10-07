A Pretoria woman was surprised with an Audi Q3 Sportback Black Edition, celebrating with pure joy as the garage door rolled up to reveal her new car

The excited mum kissed the bonnet, received roses and her keys from the Hatfield Audi dealer before driving off in her brand-new vehicle

The video went viral with over 1 million views and 80,000 reactions as South Africans wished for the same kind of happiness, saying the economy must be doing wonderfully

A woman from Pretoria got the 'her' version of an Audi that impressed Mzansi. Images: @audicarssa

A Pretoria couple has inspired South Africans after a video showed a woman receiving her brand new Audi as a surprise. The footage, shared by @audicarssa on 28 September 2025, captures the pure joy of getting a luxury German car.

In the video, the woman and her child knock on what appears to be a garage door. As it rolls upwards, she sees her vehicle and immediately starts celebrating with excited shouts. She spins around in happiness, clearly overwhelmed by the surprise.

The thrilled woman moves forward towards her new car, kissing it on the bonnet. The garage door fully opens to reveal an Audi Q3 Sportback Black Edition, a sleek luxury vehicle that has her completely over the moon.

Photos in the video show her receiving the key from the Audi salesperson at the Hatfield branch in Tshwane. She's also been presented with a bouquet of roses to celebrate her brand new purchase. The final clips show her driving off from the Hatfield Audi dealership, officially starting her journey as the owner of a powerful German car, officially starting her journey as the owner of a powerful German car, following her husband, who drove off with the 'his' version of the vehicle.

The caption mentioned:

"His and hers done the right way," suggesting the couple now both own luxury vehicles, making it a matching set of high-end German cars.

A Pretoria couple made waves after showing off their his and her version of German cars. Images: @audicarssa

SA wishes for the same happiness

Viewers were inspired by the woman's excitement and success:

@Buyie wished:

"May this kind of happiness locate me."

@jadenntetha joked:

"The economy is doing wonderfully."

@Delisile congratulated:

"Wow, this is beautiful, congratulations!"

@YourGirlTee was motivated:

"Congratulations, Mummy, you have inspired me. This is my dream car."

@Bri89Ompf related:

"You're living my dream. Why do I love this?"

@OliveFavoured Muloiwa celebrated:

"Wow, the excitement is everything. Congratulations!"

@Kayla&Kyle manifested:

"I have a feeling I'm going to receive such soon, this is beyond beautiful."

What the Audi Q3 Sportback offers

According to Cars.co.za, the Audi Q3 Sportback 40TFSI quattro S line has a recommended retail price of R855,900. The vehicle features a petrol engine with fuel consumption of 8.3 litres per 100km and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds with an automatic transmission.

TikToker @audicarssa showed the emotional moment that makes their job worthwhile: seeing customers genuinely happy with their purchases. The Q3 Sportback Black Edition combines luxury with performance, featuring safety elements like six airbags, ABS, traction control, stability control and brake assist.

Monthly payments work out to approximately R16,956 over 72 months at 12.5% interest. The "his and hers" concept shows the couple investing in quality German engineering for both partners, creating matching luxury vehicles that represent their success and hard work paying off.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

