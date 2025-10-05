A young lady decided to make an impressive entrance at her matric dance, and she did not disappoint

The TikTok video of her creative arrival at her matric dance event became a viral hit

Online users were in stitches as they watched the matriculant doing the most to arrive at her end of school on a special occasion

In a TikTok video, a matriculant made an unforgettable arrival at her matric dance. The young lady made sure she made a statement when she arrived.

The video of the matriculant received thousands of likes from online users. People were in stitches over the matric dance entrance that the student thought of.

In a video posted by @dpreez_18, a young lady in matric arrived at her dance sitting on a chair on top of a bakkie. The MC introduced her and mentioned that the matriculant's mom made her dress. To get down from the car roof, the matriculant had a trick up her sleeve. A team of people gathered on one side of the vehicle as she got ready to leap off the top of the car.

The matriculant turned her back to the crowd before falling backwards off the car, trust fall style. Her team caught her, and the MC showered her with compliments on the impressive entrance. The matriculant went back for her purse, and then she walked to the red carpet for her entrance.

South Africa amused by matric dance entrance

Many people thought the matriculant was hilarious. TikTok viewers had jokes about the way the young lady chose to arrive at the event. Most felt she walked the red carpet too quickly after making such a grand entrance. Watch the video of the matriculant arriving and read peeps' comments below:

https.whatshername slammed the bystanders:

"The crowd isn’t hype enough, this was so creative en the dress is amazing ☺️❤️‍"

♉️ applauded the matriculant:

"😂😂😂 You won MD this year."

𝓑𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪_𝓻𝓪𝔂💫 was full of jokes:

"I know she's a cheerleader, I just can’t prove it 😭"

judi.saunders wondered how they planned the entrance:

"I wonder how many times they rehearsed😂❤"

khithaaviwezantsi joked:

"She’s literally sprinting on that red carpet 😛"

Vuyanicliford saw the young lady's greatness:

"She’s already a CEO somewhere."

_kaone was amused:

"The way they got back into the car😭"

Lulu remarked:

"I've officially seen it all😭"

YT | Life with Prudence added:

"Iconic 😭😂 she probably is a funny girl usually."

