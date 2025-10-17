A British woman living in Zimbabwe shared a video breaking down how much she earns from TikTok

A British woman living in Zimbabwe shared a video showing how she earns money on TikTok. Images: @naturallyfakemum

A British woman living in Zimbabwe has sparked interest online after sharing a video on her TikTok page @naturallyfakemum, breaking down how much she earns from TikTok. The clip, posted on 20 August 2025, quickly went viral as the content creator explained how she earns a monthly income from the platform.

In the video, the woman talks about how creating content is the most fun thing she does, and she enjoys making people laugh with her sarcasm. She explains that when viewers watch, comment, and like her videos, it pushes her content out to more people, which means more money for her. She mentions that earning money from TikTok is a bonus on top of enjoying what she does.

The content creator then breaks down her monthly earnings. She reveals that in May, which was her birthday month, she earned $312.83. In June, her earnings dropped quite dramatically to $167.02. In July, she earned $288.68, and so far in August, she's already made $413.69.

She expresses her surprise at these numbers, saying that she's not a big content creator and finds it crazy that she's able to earn this much. She thanks her followers for their continued support and says she really appreciates everyone who is helping her become a content creator.

A young UK woman living in Zimbabwe shared a video shoiwng people how she gets money from TikTok because of her videos. Images: @naturallyfakemum

Social media reacts to TikTok earnings

Social media users flooded the comments with questions about how she's able to earn money from TikTok and whether people in African countries can also get paid.

@ashleybutau asked:

"Did you open the account in Zim or in the UK? Just trying to find out if African countries earn."

@dexterrity joked:

"Wait, you guys are getting paid?"

@stop_the_boats questioned:

"Question, do you have to pay tax on these gifts?"

@yazmin suggested:

"Have you thought about setting up a bakery in Zimbabwe?"

@rutendo_marufu said:

"I'm happy you are earning something from your content ❤."

@ms_dee wrote:

"Found your page yesterday, and I must say, I love it here😂❤."

@victoria_rose added:

"Get that money, gal! ✨✨🩷."

Who can earn from TikTok?

Content creator @naturallyfakemum shared the video to show her followers how much she's earning from TikTok.

According to TikTok, the Creator Rewards Program is currently open to creators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Mexico, and Brazil. To qualify, your TikTok account should be in good standing, meaning you follow the Community Guidelines and Terms of Service. Only Personal Accounts are eligible, and you need to be at least 18 years old to participate.

Your account should have at least 10,000 followers and 100,000 video views in the last 30 days. Content must be original, high-quality videos over one minute long, and they need to rack up at least 1,000 views on the For You feed. The key to earning more rewards is posting high-quality content that your community loves.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The content shared is based on the personal experience of the content creator. Readers are encouraged to do their own research and consult with qualified professionals before making any financial decisions.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

