A South African woman shared a video breaking down how she earned over R10 000 in passive income

The woman revealed that she earned R6 400 from retail bonds, R392 from impact investing, R550 from bank rewards and over R1 800 in dividend income

South Africans flooded the comments asking questions about her investments, with many people wanting to know which platforms she uses

A South African woman has impressed people online after sharing a video on 9 October 2025, breaking down how she earned over R10,000 in passive income during September. The clip shows the woman explaining the different investment streams that helped her reach her financial goal.

In the video, the woman explains:

"I earned over 10,000 Rand for the month of September in passive income, and here's how I did it. I earned 6,400 from retail bonds, 392 from impact investing, 550 from bank rewards, as well as over 1,800 in dividend income. My hope is to earn over 10,000 Rand every month consistently."

The woman's breakdown shows that she doesn't rely on just one source of passive income. Instead, she's built a portfolio that includes retail bonds, impact investing, bank rewards, and dividend income from shares. By spreading her investments across different streams, she's able to earn a steady amount each month without having to work for it directly.

Mzansi reacts to passive income breakdown

Social media users flooded the comments with questions about her investments, with many people wanting to learn more about how they can start earning passive income.

@sassiendhambhi asked:

"What are retail bonds?"

@scott_regards questioned:

"How much are you invested in each?"

@mamohlogo_letsoalo gushed:

"🙌👏 When I grow up, I want to be like you. Consistency is key."

@keletso_theking asked:

"Do you buy from RSA retail bonds, or do you get bond ETFs?"

@lindo5315 wrote:

"Which platforms are you using?"

@lindo5315 also asked:

"Awesome, but how do you pick the right investments that enable you to reach this level?? Do you have a certain criterion that you use?"

What is passive income?

Content creator @emukumbo shared the video to show her followers how she's building her passive income portfolio. According to experts at Holborn Assets, passive income is money you earn with minimal ongoing effort. Unlike your monthly salary, it's not tied directly to the hours you work. Once you've set up a passive income stream to get returns on your investments, it can continue to bring in money while you focus on other things, or even while you sleep.

According to Investopedia, return on investment (ROI) is a performance measure used to evaluate the efficiency or profitability of an investment. Expressed as a percentage, ROI is calculated by dividing the profit earned on an investment by the cost of that investment. For example, if you invest R1,000 and later sell it for R1,200, your ROI would be R200 ÷ R1,000, or 20%.

ROI is a popular metric because it's simple to calculate and makes it easy to compare different investments. However, it doesn't account for the time period of the investment or inflation, which is why investors often use other metrics alongside ROI to make informed decisions.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only, is based on publicly available social media content and does not constitute financial advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with qualified financial professionals before making any investment decisions.

