Musa Mseleku and his family return to Mzansi Magic with their hit reality TV show Uthando Nes’thembu: Uncut

This will be a six-part special, and it offers fans more insight into the never-before-seen side of the family

Mzansi Magic shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from the show, promising raw and emotional conversations

Musa Mseleku returns to Mzansi Magic with 'Uthando Nes'thembu: Uncut'.

Mzansi Magic is offering fans an exclusive, never-before-seen footage of the Mseleku clan in their most emotional state.

This December, Uthando Nes'thembu fans will get to witness the family in their raw version, while feasting on the drama that has kept them glued to their screens for eight seasons.

In a statement to Briefly News, Mzansi Magic confirmed that the series, titled Uthando Nes'thembu: Uncut, will premiere on Friday, 5 December at 8 pm.

"Viewers should expect more than unseen footage. They can expect raw emotions and real conversations. Every episode will focus on one major storyline. From MaYeni’s emotional confessions, Musa and MaKhumalo’s increasingly strained relationship, the rising tension between the wives and Musa’s struggle to preserve his family."

What to expect from Uthando Nes'thembu: Uncut

South Coast-based businessman Musa Mseleku and his four wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo, have been gracing the small screens for eight years since 2017. Since then, the family has grown with the addition of MaKhwela, Musa's fifth wife.

Emotions flared in the last season of the reality show, with fans offering their mixed reactions about the state of the Mseleku family.

The addition of Samke MaKhwela took things to a whole new height, further dividing the family.

According to Daily Sun, Mseleku stated that the series will show fans parts about their lives that they never got to see, "The uncut will tell more of the story of how Uthando Nes'thembu has been unfolding. What we will witness is more of what we didn't see as Uthando Nes'thembu. We hope to give more details about us and the viewers will get to know us better," he said.

Musa Mseleku and family return with 'Uthando Nes'thembu: Uncut'.

MaKhwela posts and deletes baby news

In a previous report from Briefly News, Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela has given an unexpected hint at the arrival of her second baby. The reality TV star and fifth wife to the South Coast businessman posted and deleted a photo of their 2nd baby on Instagram.

Allegedly, there is a major reason why she quickly deleted it, and Uthando Nes'thembu fans might get excited for it. Mseleku reportedly hinted at there being a Season 9 of the reality TV show, adding that Mzansi Magic would be the one to announce the news should it be true.

Meawhile, Mzansi mocked Mseleku for visiting his first newborn in his car and later at his first wife's home. @AnelileGibixego joined the many people who trolled Mseleku and asked if he paid lobola. "So things have not worked out for uBabakhe as yet. Why is he visiting his baby at MaCele's house?"

