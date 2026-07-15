Khama Billiat is preparing to face Kaizer Chiefs for the first time since leaving Naturena

The former Amakhosi midfielder has opened up about the reunion ahead of the Toyota Cup clash

Billiat says his focus has shifted as he prepares to return to South Africa with Scottland FC

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Khama Billiat has opened up before facing Kaizer Chiefs for the first time since leaving Naturena. Image: ScottlandFC

Source: Twitter

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat has made an honest admission ahead of his first match against his former club since leaving Naturena. The Zimbabwean international will return to South Africa with Scottland FC for the Toyota Cup clash against Amakhosi on 26 July 2026, saying he is looking forward to the occasion but has no desire to prove a point.

Khama Billiat opens up before Kaizer Chiefs reunion

According to SABC Sport, Billiat said facing Kaizer Chiefs is special because of the club's stature, but stressed that his priorities now lie with Scottland FC.

"Facing Kaizer Chiefs, of course, it is one of the biggest teams in Africa. We are all excited as a club to be part of a game that is going to make history.

"Personally, I don't feel like there's any point to prove. I've worked for Kaizer Chiefs, and now I work for Scottland. We are just looking forward to a great game on the day," he said.

Scottland FC chasing another title

While Kaizer Chiefs will use the Toyota Cup to prepare for the new season, Scottland FC are in the middle of their league campaign. The Zimbabwean champions sit seven points clear at the top of the table with 12 matches remaining.

Billiat believes a strong performance will help maintain momentum as they chase back-to-back league titles.

Khama Billiat has made an honest admission before facing former club Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

Khama Billiat reflects on Zimbabwe return

The 35-year-old also admitted he expected his return to Zimbabwe to be more difficult after spending much of his career in South Africa.

"I spent most of my career in South Africa. Coming back home, I thought it was going to be difficult, but I found a way to enjoy and still love what I do, which is playing football," Billiat said.

He added that he has enjoyed playing in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, while believing there is still room for improvement in the competition.

As anticipation builds ahead of the Toyota Cup, all eyes will be on Billiat when he faces the club where he spent five seasons before returning home.

Khama Billiat's Orlando Pirates snub before Sundowns move

Briefly News previously reported that Khama Billiat revealed he came close to joining Orlando Pirates before his move to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star said Ajax Cape Town had already agreed to sell him to Pirates, but he chose Sundowns instead because he was drawn to the club's project.

Source: Briefly News