Kwagga Smith has explained why life in the Springbok camp has changed in a big way under Rassie Erasmus

The injured Bok believes one reality is making every player think differently about their place in the squad

His comments come as South Africa prepare for one of their biggest rugby challenges against New Zealand

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Injured Springbok Kwagga Smith welcomes the competition from rising stars as South Africa prepares for the Greatest Rivalry Tour against the All Blacks. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Double Rugby World Cup winner Kwagga Smith believes no player can take their place in the Springbok squad for granted anymore. The injured loose forward says the competition created by head coach Rassie Erasmus has raised standards across the squad as South Africa prepare for the historic Greatest Rivalry Tour against New Zealand.

Kwagga Smith says Springbok competition keeps everyone honest

Speaking at the launch of the Greatest Rivalry Tour in Johannesburg, Smith said the emergence of younger players has strengthened the national team.

"It's been building up for a long time now," Smith said.

"Obviously the new generation is coming through, but I think Rassie has been trying to keep things interesting and keep that competition alive."

He praised the new players for making the most of their opportunities.

"All the young guys coming through now are playing exceptionally well. It's great to be in a team environment where we can constantly challenge each other."

Young Springboks continue to raise the standard

Smith is currently sidelined with a season-ending knee injury sustained while playing for Shizuoka Blue Revs in Japan. His absence has coincided with several younger players stepping into bigger roles as Erasmus continues rotating his squad during the Nations Championship.

The Springboks have started the campaign with victories over England and Scotland despite making regular changes to the team.

Kwagga Smith arrives for a squad photograph at Radisson Blu St Helen's Hotel before the South Africa rugby captain's run at UCD Bowl in Dublin in 2025. Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Kwagga Smith welcomes the battle for places

Although eager to return, Smith said the competition motivates every player to perform at their best.

"You know that you are going to get an opportunity at some point, and when you get it, you have to use it because the next guy is standing right there in line," he said.

"Sitting out with an injury, I'm genuinely happy for the young guys who are playing well. When you finally return, you know you have to be on top form just to stand a chance of getting back in. That's a great thing because it pushes you as a player to be at your absolute best."

With the Springboks continuing to build impressive squad depth ahead of the All Blacks series, Smith believes internal competition has become one of South Africa's biggest strengths, ensuring every player has to earn their place.

Former Springboks coach backs Aphelele Fassi's return

Briefly News also reported that former Springboks coach Nick Mallett urged fans to remain patient with Aphelele Fassi. This comes as the Sharks fullback continues his return from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Speaking after South Africa's 42-28 Rugby Championship victory over Scotland on 11 July 2026, Mallett said Fassi still has all the attributes to succeed but needs time to regain his rhythm at Test level.

Source: Briefly News