Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster paid an emotional tribute to teammate Jayden Adams, who died in July 2026

Foster previously battled severe depression after moving to Europe, spending three months out of play while receiving treatment

South Africans on social media called for Lyle Foster to receive an apology for doubting his past mental health struggles

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The death of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams over the weekend has renewed public attention on the mental health challenges facing professional footballers, with teammate Lyle Foster at the centre of that conversation following an emotional tribute he posted on social media.

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster paid an emotional tribute to Jayden Adams. Image: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Foster shared several photographs of himself alongside Adams, who was 25 years old at the time of his death. His captions reflected deep personal grief.

"War is over, my boy. I love you. Rest and thank you for the," read one post, while another stated: "You left us broken MSK [Ma se kind]. Just enjoy."

Foster's own battle with depression

The outpouring from Foster struck a chord with South Africans, as they recalled his own publicly documented struggle with mental illness. In 2023, Foster disclosed that he had been severely depressed following his move to Europe to pursue professional football. He described the toll that isolation and distance from family had taken on him.

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His situation deteriorated further after he joined the English Premier League side, Burnley, later that year. Then-manager Vincent Kompany responded by placing Foster's wellbeing above all football considerations. In a public statement at the time, Kompany said:

"He is currently in the care of specialists, giving him the support and care he needs to help him back to full health. With the love and support of his family and everyone at Burnley Football Club, we will do all we can to provide everything he needs to get better."

Lyle Foster receives praise for speaking up

Kompany also credited the player for his willingness to speak up as a factor in how swiftly the club was able to act.

"We made sure he could focus on his own recovery. In moments like this, you have to put the human first, and I think that's what we did."

Foster was sidelined for three months while undergoing treatment before returning to play. The circumstances surrounding Jayden Adams' death are currently the subject of an inquest. Reports indicate that he took his own life. The police have opened an inquest, which is currently ongoing.

Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams passed away on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Image: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News