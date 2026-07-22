Italy prop Marco Riccioni received a red card during Italy's Nations Championship loss to Australia in Perth on Saturday

Riccioni was not part of Italy's match-day squad when he left the dugout and became involved in a touchline altercation

The Foul Play Review Committee found Riccioni guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct and issued its sanction on Wednesday

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Italy prop Marco Riccioni has been handed a two-match ban for his role in a bizarre sideline incident during the Wallabies Test in Perth. Image: Asanta Ratnayanke

Source: Getty Images

PERTH — Italy prop Marco Riccioni has been handed a two-match ban following a touchline altercation during his side's 57-10 Nations Championship defeat to Australia at HBF Park in Perth on Saturday, 19 July 2026.

SANZAAR's Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) announced the suspension on Wednesday, 22 July, after finding Riccioni "guilty of conduct contrary to the spirit of good sportsmanship, in breach of Law 9.27."

How the Incident Unfolded

Riccioni was not selected in Italy's match-day squad and was seated in the dugout in a tracksuit when a physical confrontation between players spilt beyond the touchline in the 66th minute. The Perpignan front-row forward left the dugout, entered the melee, and appeared to throw a punch.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Rugby News Australia, the referee issued him a red card on the spot, directing him to leave the stadium for the rest of the match.

The altercation involved Wallabies debutant Miles Amatosero, who had been substituted off the field approximately ten minutes before the incident occurred. Italy did not lose a player from the match itself as a result of the brawl.

FPRC Ruling and Reduction in Ban

The committee initially determined that the offence warranted a four-week suspension. However, Riccioni's admission that he had committed foul play warranting a red card, combined with mitigating factors, including his disciplinary history, conduct, and expressed remorse, led the panel to reduce the sanction by two weeks.

"The FPRC imposed a reduction of two weeks on the sanction," the official SANZAAR statement read.

Riccioni will now miss his club side Perpignan's matches against Biarritz and Bath, scheduled for next month.

Italy's Next Nations Championship Fixture

Italy's campaign in the Nations Championship continues when they host South Africa in Turin on 7 November 2026. The Azzurri will be looking to recover from a heavy defeat in Perth, where they were outscored by 47 points, underscoring the gulf between the two sides at this stage of the tournament.

Steve Hansen explains the biggest mistake teams make against the Springboks

Briefly News also reported that former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen believes too many teams play into the Springboks' hands by trying to match them physically instead of disrupting their rhythm.

Hansen said opponents should use better footwork into contact, improve their breakdown work and rethink the aerial battle to stop South Africa from imposing themselves.

Source: Briefly News