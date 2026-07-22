Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow, Tenisha Warner, reportedly filed a $1.27 million (about R21 million) lawsuit against his mother, Pamela Warner

News of the lawsuit, which is about his estate, was released exactly one year after he passed

Tenisha sat down exclusively with Gayle King ahead of the first anniversary of her husband's death and spoke about her relationship with Pamela

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Malcolm-Jamal Warner and his mother Pamela in December 1986 (L) Malcolm's widow, Tenisha Warner, during the CBS Mornings interview in July 2026 (R). Images: Ron Galella/Getty, @CBS Mornings/FB

Source: UGC

UNITED STATES — The widow and mother of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, are in a legal dispute over his estate, CNN reports.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner died from accidental drowning in Costa Rica on 20 July 2025, aged 54.

His ex-wife, Tenisha Warner, is now suing Pamela Warner, the successor trustee of his 1996 family trust.

Unfulfilled financial commitments

In the report by CNN, Tenisha Warner claims she is owed more than $1.27 million (about R21 million) based on a prenuptial agreement the couple signed.

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The lawsuit alleges that her late husband failed to execute several financial obligations stipulated in their agreement before his death.

These unfulfilled commitments allegedly include a $1 million (about R16 million) term life insurance policy naming Tenisha as the sole beneficiary.

The lawsuit also cites unpaid tax-free anniversary gifts of $16,000 (R263 000) per year, which now total more than $50,000 (R824 000).

Additionally, the legal filing claims the actor did not make the agreed-upon maximum annual contributions to a Roth IRA for his wife.

Tenisha Warner also states she is owed a monthly salary of $5,000 (R820 000) for her work as his chief of staff and assistant during their marriage.

She is seeking the total sum plus interest, legal costs, and an order to freeze trust assets while the case is pending.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Bill Cosby in 1991. Image: NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

Rationale for legal action

In a public statement provided through her legal counsel, Tenisha Warner indicated that she spent the past year attempting to privately resolve the complicated estate to honour her husband's final wishes.

She stated that he fully intended to provide for her and their nine-year-old daughter.

According to the widow, the actor was close to finalising a new estate plan to replace the original 1996 trust.

The existing trust, created long before he met his wife, reportedly allocates the estate entirely to other family members, primarily his mother.

Tenisha Warner noted that she filed the lawsuit because the statute of limitations was approaching, legally compelling her to act to protect her and her daughter's financial rights.

Malcolm Jamal Warner and his wife, Tenisha during their wedding in 2017. Image: @river.and.ember

Source: Instagram

Mother's response

Pamela Warner has not issued a public comment regarding the lawsuit or the estate dispute. On 21 July 2026, the one-year anniversary of her son's death, she published a tribute on his memorial social media account, expressing her ongoing grief over losing her child.

The caption on Instagram read:

"Missing you, Malcolm ❤️ A note from Pamela Warner 🙏🏾"

Photos of Malcolm and his mother, Pamela. Images:@mjwlivinglegacy

Source: Instagram

Tenisha Warner on CBS Mornings

Tenisha Warner sat down exclusively with Gayle King ahead of the first anniversary of her husband Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death from accidental drowning in Costa Rica.

During the interview, which was conducted before the lawsuit was made public, Gayle asked Tenisha about her relationship with Pamela.

Watch the prelude on Facebook to the full interview here.

The DeKalb County Superior Court matter remains pending.

Public reactions to Malcolm-Jamal Warner's last video

Following the tragic passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner in July 2025, fans of the beloved Cosby Show actor found solace in a poignant last video he posted just before his death. Briefly News captured the emotional outpouring from the public as they reacted to his final message.

In the touching clip, Warner, wearing a flower tucked behind his ear for his daughter's birthday, encourages his followers to embrace life and "always find a reason to smile."

Source: Briefly News