Springboks forward Jean Kleyn and his wife Aisling have shared painful news following a recent pregnancy announcement involving twins

The couple, who are already parents to a young son, are navigating a period of grief while continuing to focus on the pregnancy of their remaining baby

Aisling has spoken openly about their fertility struggles and why they felt it was important to share their experience publicly, highlighting an issue faced by many families

Springboks lock Jean Kleyn and his wife, Aisling, have shared heartbreaking news after losing one of their unborn twins, just a week after announcing that they were expecting.

Jean Kleyn looks dejected after defeat to Ireland during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Ireland at Stade de France. Image: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

Aisling took to social media on Monday, 8 December 2025, to confirm the loss, saying she never thought she would have to write such a post. She explained that the couple believed they had reached a safe stage in the pregnancy before sharing their joy publicly, making the loss even more devastating.

The couple, who are already parents to a two-year-old son, Eli, said they are “absolutely shattered” as they come to terms with the emotional impact. Jean currently plays his rugby for Munster and remains an important figure in the Springboks squad.

In her message, Aisling described the shock as numbing, admitting that after a difficult start to the pregnancy, they had begun to believe their dream was finally becoming a reality. She spoke openly about the anxiety and guilt that often follow pregnancy loss, despite knowing it was beyond her control. The couple are now focused on staying strong for their remaining unborn baby and their young son at home.

Springboks lock Jean Kleyn and wife Aisling, celebrating with their son Eli. Image:@aislingkleyn

Source: Instagram

Aisling Kleyn opens up on IVF journey, grief and ongoing pregnancy

Aisling said she shared their pain not to upset others, but because pregnancy loss is a reality faced by so many families. She reflected on carrying the baby for four months and spoke about the lasting emotional weight of that bond, describing how love and pain can exist side by side.

Despite the heartbreak, she said she could not allow the loss to stop her, particularly with another baby still fighting and a toddler who needs her. She acknowledged that loss changes a person forever, but said it has become part of their story.

The couple have previously spoken about experiencing secondary infertility for nearly two years following the birth of their son. Their twin pregnancy was conceived through IVF, and Aisling has been honest about how challenging the journey has been, both physically and emotionally.

In an earlier post, she explained that their path to parenthood was marked by repeated loss and heartbreak, arriving at the twins' deeply meaningful. While acknowledging how much loss can take from a person, she said she and Jean chose to focus on gratitude for what they have, holding on to hope while navigating grief.

Since sharing the news, messages of support have poured in from fans and the wider rugby community, with many praising the couple for their honesty and strength during a challenging time.

Springboks players who had babies in 2025

Other Springboks stars who grew their families in 2025 include the most capped Bok, Eben Etzebeth, and his wife Anlia, who welcomed their second child in October. Veteran fly-half Handré Pollard and his wife Marise also added to their family, while Faf de Klerk celebrated a new arrival in November. Edwin van der Merwe became a first-time father in the same month.

