A KwaZulu-Natal mother says she was forcibly sterilised after a doctor told her that it was due to her HIV status

She claims she unknowingly signed sterilisation forms while in labour and preparing for an emergency C-section, without understanding the consequences

Advocacy groups are now demanding compensation from the health department for more than 100 women who say they experienced similar human rights violations

Dr.Aaron Motsoaledi's Department of Health faces complaints about forced sterilisation of HIV positive women.

Source: Getty Images

A young mother from KwaZulu-Natal has spoken out about what she says was a forced sterilisation at a local hospital. Speaking anonymously to Newsroom Afrika, she described how what began as a normal check-up during her pregnancy turned into a life-changing violation after her HIV status was noted.

The woman joins 100 other women who endured forced sterilisations and are seeking compensation from the Department of Health.

The KZN mother shares her story

She says her ordeal began when the doctor who attended to her during a routine pregnancy check-up noticed her HIV status on her card.The doctor then said that women living with HIV must be sterilised. He then asked if she wanted the procedure, which I was unable to answer, saying she needed time to think

Later, when she arrived at the hospital in labour with her water already broken, things took a serious turn. After reading her medical file, the same doctor allegedly told nurses to stop her natural birth and prepare for a caesarean section.

In the rush of preparing for the surgery, she says the doctor returned with two or three forms and told her to sign them.

After the birth, she remembers another doctor entering the room, angry and questioning why a 19-year-old had been sterilised..

Today, the mother says she is left with more than a physical scar.

“This scar is a constant reminder that I’ll never have a child again. Not because I chose it, but because someone else made that choice for me,” she said.

The woman joined in the advocacy led by the Her Rights Initiative, which is fighting for compensation for women who have experienced forced sterilisation resulting in trauma, as reported by the Commission of Gender Equality.

Forced Sterilisations in South Africa

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has previously reported that several HIV-positive women in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were sterilised without their consent. Commissioner Mofihli Teleki said many of these women now suffer long-term effects on their reproductive health as well as deep psychological trauma.

The World Health Organisation states that sterilisation should only happen with a person’s full, free, and informed consent. Teleki noted that forced sterilisation is a clear violation of human rights.

Organisation calls for compensation

The Director at HRI (Her Rights Initiative)Sethembiso Mthembu seeks compensation for victims of forced sterilisation. Image: University of KZN website

Source: UGC

An organisation called Her Rights Initiative is demanding justice for women who were forcibly sterilised. The Director of Her Rights Initiative, Sthembiso Mthembu said, in certain instances, forced and coerced sterilisations remain the worst form of medicalised violence against women. The group represents 100 HIV-positive women and has issued a letter of demand to the National Department of Health and provincial MECs, calling for compensation and redress.Their lawyers are considering a class-action lawsuit if the department does not respond.

