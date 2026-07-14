Social media unearthed an old Instagram story AKA posted days after his fiancée Anele Tembe's tragic death

The Fela In Versace rapper's controversial song choice left many users outraged and continues to be a major talking point years later

Social media was divided, with some defending AKA while others called the post deeply disrespectful and in bad taste

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Mzansi revisited AKA's post after Anele Tembe's death. Images: akaworldwide/ Instagram, joy_zelda/ Twitter

Source: UGC

An old Instagram story posted by the late rapper AKA has resurfaced online, reigniting debate about his behaviour in the days following the death of his fiancée, Anele "Nelli" Tembe. The post, which many Mzansi users are calling deeply disrespectful, has split social media right down the middle.

The story in question showed AKA standing outside, cigarette in hand, an image that would have otherwise been unremarkable. What drew immediate backlash was the soundtrack he chose to accompany it: Travis Scott's Piss on Your Grave. The track's lyrics leave little to the imagination, with lines including:

"I use your face as a urinal. Then do the same at your funeral. Piss on your grave, piss on your grave."

AKA never publicly explained why he selected that specific song, but the timing alone was enough for many to draw their own conclusions. Given the well-documented turbulence of his relationship with Tembe, a large portion of social media users interpreted the post as a pointed, if cryptic, parting message directed at her.

See AKA's post below.

Why the post resurfaced now

The story was unearthed in connection with the ongoing inquest into Anele Tembe's death.

The inquiry, which was originally scheduled to run from 13 to 15 July 2026 at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, was postponed to September after the presiding magistrate suffered a medical emergency.

Critics often revisit the post when the discussion surrounding both Anele's and AKA's deaths gains traction online, pointing to it as a chilling reflection of the deeply troubled dynamic that preceded their respective tragedies.

While many people condemned AKA's post, others defended the rapper. Images: akaworldwide/ Instagram, azania1023/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to AKA's controversial post

Reactions online were anything but unanimous. While some users condemned the post as being in poor taste, a vocal group came to the late rapper's defence.

GodzilaTR said:

"Whoever kept the screenshot is a hater."

MiMiIsKing asked:

"Why would this be about Anele?"

Trapper3k wrote:

"This guy went through a lot; his cries were met with nothing more than 'Hang in there.' Then, this girl jumps off the building after threatening to do so multiple times, and somehow, AKA is blamed for her death."

TiisetsoHD posted:

"You need to listen to the song rather than the title. It's not literal."

With the inquest now pushed to September, the conversation around AKA and Anele Tembe's story is far from over, and this resurfaced post has ensured the court of public opinion remains very much in session.

Peeps revisit AKA's relationship advice

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to AKA's post, sharing relationship advice with his followers.

At the beginning of his relationship with Anele Tembe, the rapper jokingly urged men to follow in his footsteps and find a young girlfriend.

Source: Briefly News