Craig Busch, known as The Lionman, shared a video of himself sharing coffee with his elderly cheetah Zeus

Zeus, who lives at Libran Wildlife Reserve, reportedly enjoys a decaf cup as part of their morning routine

South Africans flooded the comments with love, with many saying Zeus deserves whatever he wants

Zeus waiting while coffee is being prepared. Images: Libran Wildlife Reserve

Source: Instagram

Craig Busch, known as The Lionman, shared a video with a cheetah named Zeus. He posted the clip via Libran Wildlife Reserve on Instagram on 12 July 2026. Zeus is an elderly cheetah who lost his partner some time ago. He now chooses to visit the reserve staff whenever he wants company.

The coffee Zeus drinks is decaf, but he often begs for a stronger sip, this is according to Libran Wildlife Reserve. Busch and Zeus have built a quiet morning tradition around their shared coffee time. Busch prepares two cups each morning, one for himself and one for Zeus.

Zeus waits patiently nearby until his own cup is ready for him. The pair then sit together and slowly enjoys their coffee side by side. Busch runs Libran Wildlife Reserve as a licensed facility with proper enclosures for its animals. Zeus has his own large enclosure, but he still visits Busch often. Staff say Zeus only comes inside when he personally chooses to do so.

Busch has spent years working closely with big cats at his reserve. He is widely known online for his gentle approach toward rescued and captive animals. Fans often praise him for treating his animals with patience and genuine affection. This latest video only added to that growing reputation among his followers.

Mzansi reacts to Zeus’s love for coffee

Social media users could not get enough of the heartwarming clip online. Many followers asked how Busch first discovered that Zeus enjoyed coffee so much. Other commenters worried Zeus looked sedated and asked if that was age related.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News