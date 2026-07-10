Guinness World Records has crowned a Brazilian couple with a new kissing title on 9 July 2026

Renato Bayma Gaia and Naiara Roberta Ribeiro de Marins shared 195 kisses in just 30 seconds

The announcement has drawn heavy mockery and backlash from people online

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A picture of the couple during the record-breaking moment. Image: Guinness World Records

Source: UGC

A Brazilian couple has set a new Guinness World Records title for the most kisses shared in 30 seconds, but the win has triggered online backlash. Renato Bayma Gaia and his girlfriend Naiara Roberta Ribeiro de Marins kissed 195 times to claim the title. They planned their attempt to coincide with International Kissing Day. Both are doctors, and they said they wanted to prove they are the best couple in the world.

Serial record breaker adds to his growing list

Renato and Naiara have been together for a year and a half. They both worked on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic before turning to record-breaking. Renato has already broken several unusual titles before this latest one. His past records include the fastest time to set up and topple ten books. He also holds the record for the largest foot rotation among men.

With this new title, Renato believes he now holds the most Guinness World Records among Brazilians. He said the attempt also let him add his girlfriend’s name next to his in the record books. Renato is a black belt in taekwondo and admits he is addicted to winning. In the video, he wears his favourite football club’s jersey while planting rapid kisses on Naiara’s cheek.

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The couple are already eyeing their next challenge together. They hope to break the record for most kisses shared in one minute. That record is currently held by Japan’s Cherry Yoshitake and Kumiko Shiratori, who reached 277 kisses. Renato said he wants to use record-breaking to spread positive messages. He is a bone marrow donor and lives with ADHD.

He said he wants to show people with ADHD they can achieve anything they set their minds to. He also hopes his story pushes more Brazilians to attempt Guinness World Records challenges of their own. Online reaction to the new title has been largely negative, with many users questioning why kissing counts as a record at all.

Watch the video on Twitter below:

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Source: Briefly News