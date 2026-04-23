A Pretoria man has officially put South Africa on the global food map by building the world’s longest bunny chow at Bhai’s Lounge Banqueting Hall in Centurion last Friday. Kishore Ramharakh’s creation measured an impressive 15.98 metres, earning him an official Guinness World Record certificate.

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Kishore Ramharakh now holds the world record for the longest bunny chow. Image: Vusi Leeuw

Source: Instagram

Ramharakh said the idea started simply enough after he spotted the previous record online. He saw it sitting at 13.95 metres and decided he was going to beat it. The former Durban man, now based in Gauteng, then got to planning.

How do you even bake a 16-metre loaf?

A custom-built 17-metre oven was welded together specifically for the occasion. The bread dough was mixed, proofed, and baked in one continuous loaf. It took three hours just to get the bread right.

The curry took another three hours to prepare in the kitchen. Once the loaf was ready, sections were carved out and packed with 40kg of lamb curry and 10kg of sugar bean curry. A carrot and onion salad finished the whole thing off.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Mbali Nkosi was on-site throughout the entire process. An independent engineer also measured and confirmed the final dimensions before the record could be officially certified.

See the bunny chow in the Instagram clip here:

Mzansi reacts to the record

Roshan Bachan commented:

“Makes no sense. It should be the world's highest bunny chow.”

King Boycé said:

“Chest pain went straight to Mumbai.”

Fred Monoyoudis noted:

“But how does it rate on the taste test?”

Source: Briefly News