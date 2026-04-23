A male humpback whale washed up on Helena Bay beach on the Western Cape, leaving Mzansi deeply saddened. The Facebook page Weskus Hoekie, St Helena baai, shared a video of the stranded giant on 21 April 2026. Helena Bay sits about 150 km north of Cape Town along South Africa’s West Coast.

The whale laying on the beach. Images: Weskus Hoekie, St Helena baai

Source: Facebook

The footage hit South Africans hard. One commenter confirmed the whale was a male humpback, and the sadness in the comments section was clear.

Why do whales end up on shore?

Nobody knows yet why this particular humpback came to rest on Helena Bay beach. Strandings along the Western Cape are not unheard of, given how active the coastline is.

Old age and illness are among the most common reasons whales wash ashore. Vessel strikes, where boats collide with whales during migration, are another known cause. Entanglement in fishing gear has also claimed whale lives along South Africa’s coast.

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Helena Bay borders the Benguela Current, one of the ocean’s most productive systems. Humpbacks are known to feed and linger in these rich West Coast waters during their annual migration.

These giants travel thousands of kilometres each year, moving between Antarctic feeding grounds and warmer breeding waters further north. That long coastal route puts them close to shore and, sometimes, in danger.

See the clip below:

Mzansi grieves the whale

Wanda Uys wrote:

“Cut him open and see how much plastic is in his stomach. This is so sad. 😭”

Marelize Da Silva commented:

“I am beyond sad.”

Frenche Masaus said:

“Because a Whale is a Mammal, you must not use it to make fish meal.”

Source: Briefly News