Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena was omitted from the Bafana Bafana squad to face Benin Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.

South Africa need to avoid a defeat to retain their top spot in Group C, as the move closer to qualifying for the biggest football tournament which will take place in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America.

Mokoena omitted from Bafana Bafana squad

With the recent reports about the possibility of Bafana Bafana being deducted three points after fielding Mokoena against Lesotho, the Sundowns midfielder was removed from the squad list to face the Cheetahs.

Here's Bafana Bafana's starting line-up:

Bafana Bafana starting line-up: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Ngezana, Sibisi, Fawaaz Basadien, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Thapelo Morena, Percy Tau, Relebohile Mofokeng, Lyle Foster.

Substitute: Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss, Mobbie, Vuyo Letlapa, Oswin Appollis, Jayden Adams, Maphangule, Iqram Rayners, Moloisane, Elias Mokwana, Grant Kekana.

