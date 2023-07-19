BABS Home Affairs online booking: make an appointment in 2024

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is waging war against long queues by introducing the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS). This new online booking system allows South Africans to book appointments to process Smart ID cards and passport applications at selected Home Affairs offices. This article has everything you need to know about the Home Affairs online booking for a date to submit your biometrics.

Applying for a passport or Smart ID can be a daunting task. This is why the DHA developed an online application method that makes the process seamless while eradicating corruption. Soon, walk-in visits for passports and Smart ID cards will not be allowed at some Home Affairs branches, and all South Africans will be required to use the BABS system.

Home Affairs online booking process for the biometrics submission date

Mzansi citizens are encouraged to use the BABS Home Affairs online booking system for Smart ID and passport applications. Only clients who have booked an appointment through BABS will be serviced at dedicated counters. You must visit the BABS website, register/create an account, apply for a Smart ID or passport, pay the required charges, upload the necessary documents, and then book an appointment to submit your biometrics.

To access a BABS Affairs registration and a Smart ID or passport application guide:

Go to the DHA BABS website.

Hover the cursor on " Civil Services " and click " APPLY ONLINE - Passport & Smart ID ."

" and click " ." Click "How To" to access a PDF that has listed the entire registration process on the eHomeAffairs application portal, how to apply for a Smart ID or passport, how to upload the required documents, how to pay the necessary charges, and how to book for a collection date.

How do you make an appointment at Home Affairs online?

Your digital biometrics can be captured at any Home Affairs office or a Home Affairs-enabled Bank office, for which a booking is a prerequisite. You do not need to make an appointment to provide your biometrics at any Home Affairs office. Nevertheless, booking an appointment is compulsory if you want to submit your biometrics at a Home Affairs-enabled Bank office. Furthermore, you can book a biometrics capture date at a Home Affairs-enabled Bank Office.

The following guide applies for home affairs online booking for passport collection and biometrics data submission and home affairs online booking for ID collection and biometrics data submission.

Go to the DHA BABS website.

Hover the cursor on " Civil Services " and click " APPLY ONLINE - Passport & Smart ID ."

" and click " ." The system will take you to the eHomeAffairs application portal, where you can log in to your profile.

Enter your username (ID Number), password, and the login OTP (OneTimePin) received via SMS to log in to your profile.

Once logged in, go to " Booking Information " and select your province, city/town, branch type (bank), branch, and date range.

" and select your province, city/town, branch type (bank), branch, and date range. Click " Download Confirmation " and save your barcoded Confirmation Letter to your PC. You can open it in a PDF format and print it.

" and save your barcoded Confirmation Letter to your PC. You can open it in a PDF format and print it. Bring your barcoded confirmation Letter and ID Book (if available) with you when going to a Home Affairs-enabled Bank office to submit your biometrics.

The BABS Home Affairs staff will contact you when your Smart ID or passport is ready. Usually, the document is ready for collection within 14 working days after submitting your biometrics and collecting your Smart ID or passport.

Requirements for online Smart ID application

One must meet various criteria to apply for a Smart ID online for the first time. Some of the requirements include:

Must be 16 years old or older

Must be a South African citizen by birth

Must have a birth certificate copy

Must have copies of parents’ ID cards and provide a death certificate in case the parent is late

Anyone with a legal guardian must have a copy of a legal document to prove fostering

How to apply for an ID online in South Africa

Applying for a Smart ID is quick and easy. Follow the steps below to apply for the ID card, upload documents, and pay for your application, all from the comfort of your home:

On an internet-enabled device, visit the eHomeAffairs application portal.

Click ‘’ Register. ’’

’’ Create your profile (fill in the required personal details on the page that appears on your screen), then create a password and answer the security questions).

After that, enter the verification OTP (OneTimePin) received via SMS to confirm your cellphone number and click " Submit OTP ."

." Return to the eHomeAffairs application portal and log in to your profile. Enter your username (ID Number), password, and the login OTP (OneTimePin) received via SMS to log in to your profile.

Complete the Smart ID or passport application form and submit it.

Upload applicable supporting documents from the list of documents the system will show you.

Pay the required charges from your bank (authorized banks and branches only).

Book an appointment at a Home Affairs-enabled Bank Office for biometrics capture.

Download and print your Confirmation Letter in a PDF format and bring it with your ID Book (if available) to the Home Affairs-enabled Bank Office on the scheduled biometrics capture date.

How to book for ID at home affairs?

After registering/creating an account on the eHomeAffairs application portal, apply for a Smart ID or passport, pay the required charges, and upload the necessary documents. Do not log out. Instead, go to "Booking Information" to book an appointment at the Home Affairs-enabled Bank Office for your biometrics to be captured. Alternatively, you can log back into your profile on the eHomeAffairs application portal and book an appointment under the "Booking Information" section.

How do I check if my passport is ready for collection in South Africa?

Send an SMS "ID, followed by a space, then your ID number" to 32551 to track your passport application status.

How do I access Home Affairs?

After registering/creating an account on the eHomeAffairs application portal, enter your username (ID Number), password, and the login OTP (OneTimePin) received via SMS to log in to your profile.

How do I reset my Home Affairs password?

Go to eHomeAffairs application portal, enter the email address for your account. A verification code will be sent to you. Enter the new verification code and a new password to log into your account.

How do I download my Home Affairs confirmation letter?

Go to eHomeAffairs application portal, enter your username (ID Number), password, and the login OTP (OneTimePin) received via SMS to log in to your profile. After that, go to the "Booking Information" section and book an appointment, then click "Download Confirmation" and save your barcoded Confirmation Letter to your PC. You can open it in a PDF format and print it.

How do I approve my Home Affairs payment on Absa?

At the payment process on the eHomeAffairs application portal, you are prompted for your bank details. Once it passes the first step, the status shows as Bank Authorization Received. At this point authorize the payment from your banking app.

How much is a smart ID card?

Applications for a Smart ID will cost R140 or above.

After completing the Home Affairs online booking process to get a date for submitting your biometrics, visit the Home Affairs-enabled Bank Office on the scheduled day. It takes about 14 working days from submitting your biometrics for the Smart ID or passport to be ready. The relevant BABS Homes Affairs officials will contact you and issue collection details once it is ready.

