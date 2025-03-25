From working at a university cafeteria to leading in academia, Dr MaseTshaba's journey is a testament to the power of resilience

Her rise to Acting Executive Dean at UNISA involved confronting systemic biases and advocating for equal opportunities

Dr MaseTshaba is passionate about mentoring women and believes financial independence is crucial for their empowerment

Speaking to Briefly News, Dr MaseTshaba said she encourages women to embrace the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions, stressing the importance of reskilling and entrepreneurship for economic freedom

Deep in the heart of Limpopo, in the Ga-Molepo, Ga-Masemola, Ga-Phasha, and Jamela villages, a young girl from a humble background dared to dream big. Dr Mantepu MaseTshaba, the third of six children, was determined not to settle for mediocrity.

Despite facing significant obstacles, Dr MaseTshaba earned a Diploma in Datametrics, and a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Statistics from UNISA. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Raised by school principals, her parents instilled in her a deep passion for learning that would shape her future. What started as a journey of perseverance from sandwich-making in a university cafeteria to leading academic institutions now serves as an inspiration to women across the African continent.

What inspired her academic journey?

Dr MaseTshaba’s life story is one of determination, resilience, and a relentless commitment to excellence. She initially aspired to become an actuary, drawn by the allure of mathematics. However, financial challenges made her path to university a difficult one.

Coming from a 'missing middle' household, she did not qualify for bursaries and had to support herself by working part-time. In 1996, she worked behind the counter of UNISA’s Good Hope Cafeteria, earning her living while serving students and lecturers. The world of figures, even in this setting, was everywhere - managing stock, calculating margins, and processing purchases - solidifying her belief that business and mathematics were intrinsically linked.

Despite facing significant obstacles, Dr MaseTshaba earned a Diploma in Datametrics, followed by a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Statistics from UNISA. She balanced work, studies, and even sports, never letting financial constraints hinder her progress. Her career took a dramatic turn when she entered the world of investment banking, where the impact of financial crises and unethical business practices ignited her desire to make a difference in education. It was here that she realised her true calling was not just to be a learner, but to become a leader who could influence positive change in academia.

Her rise to the role of Acting Executive Dean at UNISA was anything but easy. Both the business and academic worlds were steeped in entrenched networks that often excluded African women. Initially, she hoped that silent perseverance would pave the way, but soon realised she had to be vocal. In an interview with Briefly News, Dr MaseTshaba shared how she battled the “white boys’ club” mentality that existed in both industries, fighting for equal opportunities for women and people of colour.

How she balanced work, life and studies

Speaking to Briefly News freelance writer, Mkhululi Chimoio, Dr MaseTshaba emphasised that balancing a demanding career with motherhood requires careful time management, a strong support network, and flexibility. “Nice girls don’t get the corner office,” she often reminds young women, asserting that true success comes from positioning oneself in places where decisions are made.

Today, Dr MaseTshaba is not only a celebrated academic leader but also a staunch advocate for women’s empowerment in business and education. She believes mentorship is key to breaking barriers and increasing the number of women in leadership roles. In her view, financial independence is the cornerstone of women’s empowerment.

“The days of depending on monthly paychecks are gone,” she said.

“We are in the Fifth Industrial Revolution, and the future will be shaped by artificial intelligence. Women need to reskill, relearn, and become entrepreneurs in order to achieve economic freedom.”

Dr MaseTshaba encourages young women to seize opportunities through platforms like the BRICS Women Business Association and the BRICS Women Entrepreneurship Forum. She envisions a future where African women not only break glass ceilings but create new avenues of opportunity and wealth.

Her journey, from a small kiosk to an influential leadership role, proves that willpower can shape destiny. Through her achievements, she continues to inspire the next generation of African women to rise, lead, and redefine the future.

3 more academic success stories

Three inspiring female graduates share their journeys to academic success and the lessons they learned along the way.

A young woman who earned her Honours degree in Economics from the University of KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year shares her experiences and challenges after graduation.

A young woman from Bloemfontein is celebrating after earning her radiography degree cum laude.

Source: Briefly News