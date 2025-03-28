A South African youngster fought hard for her success after her academic journey failed in the blink of an eye

Today, she manages stores in three Mzansi provinces, which makes her stand out to her employers, who praise her work ethic

Briefly News got a chance to chat with the ambitious lady who was able to turn her sour lemons into lemonade

One South African youngster shared her story of how she was able to turn her life around after her academic career crashed at university.

A Mzansi youngster shared her success journey after her academic career crashed.

Source: UGC

After her schooling journey prematurely ended, the ambitious lady secured a job at Africa’s biggest retailer, Shoprite.

Woman shares inspiring success story

A young lady from Gauteng, Elvina Hermans, proved that success is earned after she quickly flipped her script when her academic career took a turn for the worse. Hermans secured a job at Shoprite Boksburg North in 2014 to earn a stable income and gain work experience after dropping out of her Business Management course.

The ambitious lady started by working at the tills and quickly made a name for herself with an exceptional scanning rate and catapulting to her current position of overseeing Fruit & Veg operations across Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and North West for Usave’s Northern Division:

“After matriculating in 2011, I initially pursued studies in Business Management. However, life steered me in a different direction, and I chose to join the Shoprite Group, a retailer well-known in my community, to secure a stable income and gain work experience.

“Starting as a cashier at Shoprite Boksburg North, I quickly progressed through several roles - from Money Market to Cash Office, then to Trainee Manager, Administration Manager, Fresh Foods Manager, Branch Manager, and now Divisional Fruit & Veg Manager for Usave's Northern Division.

“While my academic studies did not go as planned, I gained hands-on experience and benefited from the group's many training and skills development programmes, including the Trainee Management programme. The practical knowledge, mentorship and leadership opportunities I've received and have accelerated my career in ways I could never have imagined.”

Becoming an invaluable asset at work

Hermans’ unwavering positive attitude and steadfast dedication were acknowledged by her superiors, who assured that her qualities

"Certainly helped to advance her career as well as contribute to the broader success of the business."

The divisional manager, Johan Burger, acknowledged the woman’s ability to consistently deliver excellence, which makes her an invaluable asset to the team and a key factor in the progress of Usave’s Northern Division.

Burger also shared how the company offers growth to its employees:

“The retail industry offers endless growth opportunities for those who are committed, hardworking and eager to develop their skills. It is a dynamic and fast-paced environment where individuals can start in entry-level roles and progress into leadership roles across various functions, including store operations, supply chain, buying and many more.

“The career pathways are vast and diverse, with countless opportunities to gain practical experience, leadership exposure and even formal training. Retail can be an incredibly rewarding career choice, and with the right attitude and perseverance, there truly is no limit to how far one can grow.”

A Mzansi youngster shared her rocky success journey.

Source: UGC

Rewarding hard work

Hermans was able to enjoy her success and the fruits of her labour as she became the first in her family to buy a home. The resilient woman is also a role model to her three siblings.

The Corporate Relations & Communications Department of the Shoprite Group praised Herman’s undeniable work ethic and said:

“Her story is one of resilience, dedication and the boundless potential the retail industry offers to South Africa's youth. With retail often seen as a stepping stone, Elvina’s journey is a shining example of how it can be a career destination – especially within Africa’s largest retailer, the Shoprite Group, which continues to invest in youth development and internal growth.”

Hermans’ advice to people entering the retail industry is simple yet powerful:

“Hard work is recognised and there’s no better place to grow.”

