Kimbal Musk is the lesser-known brother of the infamous Elon Musk, one of the richest men alive today. Kimbal is a successful entrepreneur in his own right, with his passion for food, business skills and tech-savvy connections earning him his millions. In addition, this restaurateur is highly invested in sustainable farming and has built multiple Learning Gardens in schools across America. Find out how Kimbal made his millions in this article.

Kimbal Musk attends the New York Times Food For Tomorrow Conference in New York, 2016. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Kimbal Musk's hat has become an iconic part of his image, as he is never seen without it. He says that he bought his first hat in Texas in 2014, and it has since become his lucky charm. Find out what luck the quintessential cowboy hat has brought the successful entrepreneur over the years.

Kimbal Musk's profile

Full name: Kimbal Reeve Musk

Kimbal Reeve Musk Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Date of birth: 20 September 1972

20 September 1972 Zodiac: Virgo

Virgo Kimbal Musk's age: 49 in 2021

49 in 2021 Current residence: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Nationality: South African-American

South African-American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Wife: Christiana Wyly

Christiana Wyly Children: Luca, Stella and August

Luca, Stella and August Parents: Maye and Errol

Maye and Errol Kimbal Musk's brother: Elon

Elon Sister : Tosca

: Tosca Height: 6'4" (193 cm)

6'4" (193 cm) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: French Culinary School and Queen's University

French Culinary School and Queen's University Occupation: Restauranteur, chef, and entrepreneur

Restauranteur, chef, and entrepreneur Net worth: $500 million in 2021

$500 million in 2021 Instagram: @kimbalmusk

@kimbalmusk Facebook: Kimbal Musk

Kimbal Musk Twitter: @kimbal

@kimbal Website: www.kimbalmusk.com

Elon Musk embraces his brother, Kimbal Musk, after being recognized by US Vice President Mike Pence following the successful launch of a Falcon 9 rocket. Photo: Paul Hennessy

Source: Getty Images

Who is Elon Musk's brother?

Kimbal's childhood was based in Pretoria, Johannesburg, where he lived with his siblings, Elon and Tosca, his dietitian mother, Maye, and his engineering consultant father, Errol.

His parents separated in 1980, and Maye and her children immigrated to Canada. Kimbal remained with his father in Pretoria to finish his schooling before moving to Toronto, where he graduated with a business degree from Queen University.

Kimbal Musk's business

His first job was in finance, but young Kimbal Musk found paper-pushing was not for him. So he turned to entrepreneurship and started College Pro Painters and Zip2.

"I owned a relatively small percentage by then but it was enough for me never to have to work again. As a 26-year-old kid, I had more money than I knew what to do with."

Maye Musk, Tosca Musk, Kimbal Musk and Christiana Musk at the "Driven" Season 2 Premiere, Santa Monica, 2021. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

The wealthy youngster moved to New York, where he met his first wife, artist Jen Lewin. Her creativity inspired him to take up cooking, and he graduated from the French Culinary Institute in 2001, when he joined the team that fed the firefighters during the 9/11 attacks.

"Doing that every day for 10-12 hours a day, six days a week, my brain couldn’t go back to tech. I determined right there and then to open a restaurant."

He took on several restaurant ventures before returning to the tech industry in 2006 when he became the CEO of OneRiot, Inc., where he worked until Walmart Labs took over the company in 2011.

Kimbal Musk's company, Square Roots Urban Growers, started up in 2017, which focuses on sustainable, hydroponic farming that is grown vertically. This project worked nicely in conjunction with his involvement with the Growe Foundation, which priorities vegetable gardens and gardening programmes in schools.

Kimbal Musk's awards include the titles of Most Creative People in Business and Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

Chef Dan Barber, Kimbal Musk and Elly Truesdell speak onstage at The Next Kale and Quinoa panel at The New York Times Food For Tomorrow Conference, 2016. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Kimbal Musk's restaurants

Together with English chef Hugo Matheson, Kimbal opened his first restaurant in Boulder, Colorado, which they called "The Kitchen" in April 2004, with the expansion of a cocktail lounge, "The Kitchen Upstairs" soon afterwards. The young entrepreneur stated that this business venture was "instantly profitable".

Kimbal Musk's The Kitchen Restaurant Group has stores throughout the US, including Colorado, Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Memphis. He sets aside a portion of all profits to go towards building and sustaining Learning Gardens throughout America. In 2011, he opened the eatery "Next Door", which has branches in Glendale, Stapleton, and Denver.

2010 marked when he began to focus on sustainability and community engagement after sustaining a severe injury on the ski slopes that left him re-evaluating his priorities.

"I got to the bottom of the [ski] run, the tube flipped, and I broke my neck,’ he told Forbes. ‘I was paralysed, horizontally, for two months, and I just decided that I wasn’t going to do technology anymore. I said, I don’t care if it’s hard. I’m going to do food."

Kimbal Musk teaches students at Eucalyptus Elementary School to plant a vegetable garden in preparation for Plant a Seed Day in Hawthorne, California, 2019. Photo: David McNew

Source: Getty Images

How did Kimbal Musk make his money?

Alongside brother Elon, there have been many opportunities for financial growth for Kimbal in both the food and technology industries.

In 1999, Elon and his brother founded the company, Zip2 , which they later sold for a total of $307 million, making it " the biggest cash transaction in the history of tech ."

, which they later sold for a total of $307 million, making it " ." He has invested in highly successful tech companies such as PayPal (originally X.com ), which sold for $1.5 billion in 2002.

(originally ), which sold for $1.5 billion in 2002. He has several successful restaurant and farming ventures, including The Kitchen , Next Door, Hedge Row, Big Green and Square Roots .

, and . He is also a board member of renowned tech companies Tesla and SpaceX and the Mexican style grill house franchise, Chipotle .

and and the Mexican style grill house franchise, . Is Kimbal Musk a billionaire? Not quite yet, but to add to his already substantial cash flow, the entrepreneur sold 30,000 of his Tesla shares for $25,604,000 on 9 February 2021.

Kimbal Musk and his wife, Christiana Wyly, attend the LA Premiere of "The Game Changers" Documentary in Hollywood, 2019. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

So what is Kimbal Musk's job?

He appears to be a jack-of-all-trades with his fingers in many pies. He has access to both the food and tech industries and has somehow managed to find a way to balance these two seemingly opposed passions.

Kimbal Musk has made sustainability and community growth a vital part of his life's mission, which is a nice balance to his brother's seemingly selfish lifestyle choices. He claims that the accident gave him a new lease on life, and since then, he has touched the lives of thousands of American children.

