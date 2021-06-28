Today one of the world's wealthiest men, Elon Musk, is celebrating his 50th birthday and his mother Maye Musk shared the sweetest birthday wish

Heading online, the doting mother shared an epic throwback of herself and baby Elon, whom she is holding in her arms while gazing at him affectionately

Many of the mother and son's ample fans naturally headed to the comment section where they either swooned over the adorable baby Elon or wished him a very happy birthday

Today South African-born genius Elon Musk is celebrating his 50th birthday. In honour of the special day, his mother Maye Musk headed to Twitter to share a very special birthday wish with her phenomenal son.

A proud Maye Musk wishes son Elon Musk a happy birthday

In her heartwarming post, Maye expresses her gratitude to her son who has brought her so much joy since his birth 50 years ago. Maye also shared a snap of the two of them together when Elon was just a baby boy.

Maye Musk shared a sweet birthday wish with Elon Musk.

Source: Getty Images

"Happy birthday, ⁦@elonmusk Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love #HappyBirthdayElonMusk now trending," she wrote in the sweet post.

@agentk06033299 said:

"Happy birthday Elon, I baked you a cake."

@greg16676935420 said:

"Elon was a very cute baby Mrs Musk."

@Ayuan66081692 said:

"Madam, last time your son gave you a gift of doge coin, this time you should give him baby doge coin. After all, he will always be your baby. I wish you such an excellent child. Happy Birthday to @elonmusk."

@Doge4faithfull said:

"#HappyBirthdayElonMusk from the #DogeFamily, we really hope you enjoy this special day with your loved ones."

Maye Musk proudly shows of Elon Musk's brilliant test results

Briefly News also reported that the world's wealthiest man Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, recently headed on to Twitter to share a photo of an aptitude test that Musk did when he was only 17 years old at the University of Pretoria.

In her post, the proud mom shared that her son's technology aptitude score was so high that he was asked to retake the test because the university had never seen such an outstanding score before.

⁩"I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom," she wrote in the caption of the post.

