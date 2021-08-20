Jeff Bezos has reclaimed his earlier position as the world's richest man as he beat Bernard Arnault to second place

The founder of Amazon was able to get the spot as Arnault's wealth fell by a whopping $9.9 billion (R151 billion) on Wednesday night, August 18

Bezos' wealth which also dropped a bit stood at $186.1 billion (R2.8 billion) when trading closed for the day on the same Wednesday

Jeff Bezos has again become the world’s richest man after he previously lost the spot to Bernard Arnault towards the end of July.

The CEO of Amazon reclaimed the spot on Wednesday, August 18, despite his company’s shares falling by 1.3%, a move that reduced his wealth by $1.3 billion (R19 billion), Forbes reports.

Jeff Bezos' wealth fell but he is still richer than all. Photo source: Mandel Ngan, Mark Ralston

Source: UGC

How their companies' shares fared

On the other hand, Bernard's LVMH shares dropped by a significant amount of 5.2%, thereby reducing the man’s worth by $9.9 billion (R151 billion).

With the new development, Bezos’ wealth stood at an estimated $186.1 billion (R2.84 trillion) as at Wednesday night, kicking Bernard to the second position with an estimated $185 billion (R2.82 trillion) wealth.

Jeff Bezos has a space company

On the ranking, as at the time Forbes filed its report, Elon Musk is in the third position with $3.8 billion (R58 billion) behind the first two richest men.

It should be noted that Jeff Bezos owns %10 shares in the e-commerce outfit. In addition to that, he is the founder of a space exploration company called Blue Origin.

Briefly News compiled people's reactions below:

missyrcastro said:

"I didn’t even realize he lost the spot."

farrsarah said:

"Good for him!! I wish people who had the resources would go grab all the girls and woman who want out of Afghanistan. Place them in a great school and help with their continuing education."

mr.bilcec asked:

"Why does this matter so much?"

theeagle605 said:

"Bernard Arnault will regain the throne!!!!"

robinhood.university said:

"More reasons to own Amazon shares."

machiavello2034 said:

"I dont care unless hes helping. And he's not. Not his employees so its really sad scrooge mcduck out here being posted up."

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that Jeff Bezos was competing for a very important contract to build a vehicle that can land on the moon.

In the bid to win the contract, it was gathered that he has offered to cover the sum of $2bn (N823,180,000,000) costs of the project for NASA.

It should be noted that earlier in the year in April, the agency gave the work to Elon Musk while it rejected the bid made by Bezos’ company, Blue Origin.

Source: Briefly.co.za