Halala! Renowned media personality Minnie Dlamini has landed a new gig as the host of a special Netflix TV show.

The news comes as Dlamini is in the eye of a storm after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) announced that she had agreed to repay money misappropriated from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant funding.

On Monday, 22 December 2025, Netflix announced that Minnie Dlamini would be presenting a special show together with two other prominent TV personalities.

Minnie Dlamini joins two sportscasters on Netflix's AFCON Daily Show

Taking to its official X (Twitter) account, Netflix announced that Dlamini would be presenting the AFCON Daily Show together with renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa and globally renowned South African football journalist Melissa Reddy.

Netflix confirmed that the show would air every morning from Sunday, 21 December 2025, to Monday, 19 January 2026. The show will air AFCON highlights and expert analysis. The post was captioned:

“Midfield maestros Minnie Dlamini, Robert Marawa, and Melissa Reddy bring you AFCON highlights every morning from December 21st to January 19th, 2026, only on Netflix.”

On Tuesday, 23 December 2025, entertainment blogger @TvblogbyMLU confirmed that Minnie Dlamini had secured a hosting gig on Netflix. The post was captioned:

“CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT 🎥 Media darling Minnie Dlamini hosts a special AFCON 2025 show on Netflix. The buzzing starlet is joined by football specialist Robert Marawa & Analyst Melissa Reddy. Catch the show every morning until Jan 19th, 2026. Exclusive to Netflix.”

This isn't Minnie Dlamini's first Netflix gig, as she landed her first hosting job with the streaming giant in 2024.

SA reacts as Minnie Dlamini lands Netflix hosting gig

In the comments beneath the Netflix post, netizens shared mixed reactions. While some criticised Dlamini’s inclusion, others celebrated that she had landed a new gig. Several others tied her new gig to the deal she had reached with the SIU.

Here are some of the comments:

@Xolo13970 alleged:

“Minnie Dlamini knows nothing about football. This show will tank for obvious reasons.”

@fufuS20293 shared:

“Love this for Minnie.”

@Fulufhelo00 asked:

“Every morning, what time?”

@Nyamaenhloko questioned:

“Why highlights and not live matches?”

@Yamasa_Ebotse alleged:

“lol corrupt people do get jobs easily in this country.”

@jakuuire predicted:

“Netflix is really pushing hard into sports. DSTV, beware.”

@ShottaZee recounted:

“Minnie Dlamini once tweeted "SCOOOOOOOORE!" instead of "GOOOOAL!" during a match when she was starting out in sports presenting, and tweeps dragged her for days. Hence, I decided then to adopt that yell in solidarity. She has really come a long way 👏🏿”

Minnie Dlamini reacts to lottery scandal

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini had responded to the SIU's statement that she had repaid the lottery funds.

The celebrated media star released a statement defending herself amid the furore of headlines putting her at the centre of the scandal.

